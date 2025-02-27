Almost 50% of Brits struggle to get enough nutrients from their diets, new study reveals

Around half (48%) of the UK population find it difficult to get all their daily vitamins and minerals, with this number rising to 61% among 18-24 year olds

A renowned dietitian has shared her five tips for inexpensive breakfast staples to meet your vitamin and mineral rich needs, after a recent study revealed that nearly half of the UK population admit they find it difficult to ensure they get all their vitamins and minerals for the day (48%), rising to 61% in 18-24 year olds.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A renowned dietitian has shared her five tips for inexpensive breakfast staples to meet your vitamin and mineral rich needs, after a recent study revealed that nearly half of the UK population admit they find it difficult to ensure they get all their vitamins and minerals for the day (48%), rising to 61% in 18-24 year olds.

Starting the day with a well-rounded breakfast including spinach, eggs and orange juice can have a “lasting impact” on our health and our energy levels during the day, Dr Carrie Ruxton advised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this year, NHS England revealed that hospital admissions caused by a lack of vitamins are on the rise, with the main diagnosis being anaemia (a lack of iron) or B vitamin deficiencies*. A further study from 2023 revealed that 20% of the UK population are vitamin D deficient, putting bone health at serious risk.

This comes as no surprise as more than four in ten adults (46%) say they find it hard to maintain a balanced diet. Despite their best intentions, two fifths of Brits (44%) have often given up on their New Year’s resolutions by the end of February. Nevertheless, 2025 could be the time for change, as over half of the UK population (53%) want to focus on incorporating more vitamins and minerals into their diet this year.

Dietitian Dr Carrie Ruxton says: “Many people struggle to meet their daily vitamin and mineral needs, and breakfast is the perfect opportunity to kickstart the day with essential nutrients. The choices we make first thing in the morning, like adding spinach for iron, citrus for vitamin C, or eggs for B vitamins and vitamin D, can have a lasting impact on our energy levels and mental health.

A well-rounded breakfast, rich in these nutrients, not only supports immunity and bone health but also contributes to long-term well-being. It's encouraging to see more people seeking ways to improve their diets in 2025, and making small adjustments to your morning routine is an easy yet effective place to start”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Ruxton shared her recommendations of 5 easy breakfast staples which can help you meet your nutritional needs:

Blueberries - The Antioxidant Powerhouse: Blueberries are rich in antioxidants, vitamin C for immunity, and vitamin K for bone health and wound healing. Try adding a handful to cereals or smoothies – frozen is cheaper and available all year round.

Porridge - A Budget-Friendly and Fibre-Filled Essential: Oats are rich in B-vitamins, magnesium, and phosphorus, supporting energy levels and bone health while helping to lower ‘bad’ LDL cholesterol. Their high fibre content helps keeps you fuller for longer, making them a great breakfast choice when managing your weight. Plan ahead for a quick breakfast by adding apple juice, raisins and natural yoghurt to oats and keeping in the fridge overnight. Next morning, stir and enjoy!

Eggs - The Nutritional Essential: Eggs are packed with essential vitamins and minerals, including B12 for nerve function, vitamins A, D, and E for eye, immune, and skin health, and selenium and iodine to support thyroid and metabolic health. Try a Spanish omelette with peppers, red onions and potatoes which can be made the night before and eaten cold for breakfast or whipped up fresh and enjoyed hot.

Citrus Fruits - Your Daily Vitamin Dose: Citrus fruits like oranges and grapefruits are rich in vitamin C, which is vital for immune health and collagen production, as well as folate for energy levels and potassium for muscle function. Drinking a daily glass of 100% orange juice is a powerful source of nutrients, according to a new Spanish study which found that just one glass or juice delivers a significant nutrient hit whether it is shop-bought or squeezed at home.

Spinach - Your Superfood: Spinach is an excellent source of iron and other essential vitamins which support healthy blood circulation and cognitive function. Beyond iron, spinach is also packed with vitamins A, C, and K, which promote immune function, skin health, and bone strength respectively. Try incorporating spinach into your meals, for example eggs Florentine on toasted sour dough bread, or added to a smoothie.

“These breakfast staples not only provide essential vitamins and minerals, but they are also easy to include in your daily routine and are budget-friendly. Whether you're looking to increase energy, improve digestion, or support overall health, these simple, healthy foods can help you stick to your New Year’s goals and enjoy a nutritious start to each day.”