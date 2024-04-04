Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New trials are set to begin which will see a revolutionary new blood test used to diagnose Alzheimer’s disease in the UK.

Experts at the University Collage London and University of Oxford will lead trials in which patients will be tested for certain proteins present in those with early stages of dementia or those who have mild or progressive memory problems. It is though that the blood tests could be ready for use in the NHS within five years if trials are successful.

It is believed that the blood tests could make the diagnosis of Alzheimer’s more accessible. Currently, only two per cent of people are able to access tests such as PET scans or lumbar punctures, which are normally only available at one in 20 NHS memory clinics.

Fiona Carragher, director of research and influencing at the Alzheimer’s Society, said: “Dementia is the UK’s biggest killer, yet a third of people living with dementia don’t have a diagnosis, which means they’re not able to access care and support. At the moment, only two per cent of people with dementia can access the specialised tests needed to demonstrate eligibility for new treatments, leading to unnecessary delays, worry and uncertainty.

“Blood tests are part of the answer to this problem – they’re quick, easy to administer and cheaper than current, more complex tests. I’ve spent decades working in research and the NHS and, after years of slow progress, it feels like we’re on the cusp of a new chapter on how we treat dementia in this country.”

The research teams are made up of Blood Biomarker Challenge, Alzheimer’s Research UK and Alzheimer’s Society. Funding of £5m has also been secured from the People’s Postcode Lottery.

Dr Sheona Scales, director of research at Alzheimer’s Research UK, said: “We’ve seen the enormous potential that blood tests are showing for improving the diagnostic process for people and their loved ones in other disease areas. Now we need to see this same step change in dementia, which is the greatest health challenge facing the UK.

“It’s fantastic that through collaborating with the leading experts in the dementia community, we can look to bring cutting-edge blood tests for diagnosing dementia within the NHS. And this will be key to widening access to groundbreaking new treatments that are on the horizon.”