Health Secretary Steve Barclay is urging the public to take “extra care”

Ambulance services and hospital trusts across the UK have declared critical incidents as NHS services around the country face “unprecedented” pressure due to strike action.

Thousands of ambulance workers and paramedics will walkout on Wednesday (21 December) after talks between the government and unions failed to address the issue of pay.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay met with union representatives on Tuesday afternoon, but discussions around pay were off the table as the government sought reassurances over strike cover.

The industrial action affects all the ambulance trusts in England – apart from the East of England and the Isle of Wight – and all those in Wales, with each of the unions involved striking at slightly different times.

Unison’s strike is running from noon until midnight on Wednesday, while GMB action runs from midnight on Tuesday to midnight on Wednesday, and Unite’s from midnight on Tuesday to midday on Wednesday.

Ambulance services and hospital trusts across the UK have declared critical incidents (Photo: PA)

‘Critical incidents’ declared

North East Ambulance Service, South East Coast Ambulance Service and the East of England Ambulance service all moved to critical incident status ahead of the strike action as staff work to respond to calls.

The services said they took the decision due to pressures including 999 call volumes and hospital handover delays, and that declaring the status allows them to instigate additional measures to protect patient safety.

North East Ambulance Service operates across Northumberland, Tyne and Wear, County Durham, Darlington and Teesside; South East Coast Ambulance Service covers Brighton and Hove, East Sussex, West Sussex, Kent, Surrey and North East Hampshire; while the East of England Ambulance Service works in Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire, Essex, Norfolk, Suffolk and Cambridgeshire.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service and South Central Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust have also declared a critical incident along with several hospital trusts, including:

Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust

Nottingham and Nottinghamshire’s health and care system

Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust

Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust

North East Ambulance Service said it declared a critical incident on Monday afternoon as a result of “significant delays for more than 200 patients waiting for an ambulance, together with a reduction in ambulance crew availability to respond because of delays in handing over patients at the region’s hospitals”.

By declaring a critical incident,this allows the service to instigate several additional measures to protect patient safety. This includes seeking mutual aid, cancelling all training to allow for the redeployment of all clinical staff, no longer taking bookings for urgent non-emergency transportation and increasing third-party provider provision.

Ambulance workers and paramedics are demanding better pay (Photo: PA)

Stephen Segasby, chief operating officer at the service, said: “Our service is under unprecedented pressure. Declaring a critical incident means we can focus our resources on those patients most in need and communicates the pressures we are under to our health system partners who can provide support. We are asking the public to call us only in a life-threatening emergency.”

Mr Segasby urged other patients to speak to their GP or pharmacist or use the NHS 111 website.

Meanwhile, Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust said its emergency department was “full with patients that need admission” but that there was “limited space to treat patients with life-threatening conditions and injuries”.

Unions accused of choosing to ‘inflict harm’ on patients

The Health Secretary has accused trade unions of making a “conscious decision” to “inflict harm” on patients as thousands of ambulance staff walkout on the first of two one-day strikes. Mr Barclay urged the public to take “extra care” after last ditch talks with the unions failed to stop planned industrial action by around 25,000 staff in England and Wales.

As NHS leaders warned they could not guarantee patient safety, the unions angrily accused the government of putting lives at risk by refusing to engage with them on the issue of pay.

But writing in The Daily Telegraph , Mr Barclay said: “We now know that the NHS contingency plans will not cover all 999 calls. Ambulance unions have made a conscious choice to inflict harm on patients.”

Union leaders insisted there would still be cover for the most serious calls through a series of local agreements, with Unite general secretary Sharon Graham saying claims that many serious calls would receive no response were “misleading” and “at worst deliberately scaremongering” by ministers.

Meanwhile, Christina McAnea, the Unison general secretary, said if there were any deaths during the strike it would “absolutely” be the fault of the government. She told TalkTV: “They have been totally irresponsible. It’s completely irresponsible of them to refuse to open any kind of discussions or negotiations with us.”