Amy Schumer hits back at trolls after endometriosis diagnosis - what is it, symptoms and treatment explained
Actor and comedian Amy Schumer has hit back at online trolls commenting about her "puffier" face.
The 42-year-old recently took to social media in response to an influx of hate comments over the way she looks. It comes following a recent TV appearance where people noticed her body had changed.
The Life & Beth star explained that this change is down to a health condition, and even admitted that some days she wants to "put a bag over my head".
Taking to Instagram, Schumer said: "Thank you so much for everyone’s input about my face! I've enjoyed feedback and deliberation about my appearance as all women do for almost 20 years. And you’re right it is puffier than normal right now.
"I have endometriosis an auto immune disease that every woman should read about. There are some medical and hormonal things going on in my world right now but I’m okay."
Endometriosis is is a condition where tissue similar to the lining of the womb grows in other places, such as the ovaries and fallopian tubes. There is no cure and it can be difficult to treat.
Symptoms of endometriosis can range from pain when urinating or in your lower tummy or back - which is usually worse during your period - or pain during sex and difficulty getting pregnant.
While there is no cure, treatment can be given to relieve the pain and improve chances of fertility, with treatments such as anti-inflammatories or hormone regulation being the typical avenues from the NHS.
Schumer added: "I wanted to take the opportunity to advocate for self love and acceptance of the skin you’re in. Like every other women/person some days I feel confident and good as hell and others I want to put a bag over my head."
