An AI tool is coming to the NHS App - a modern upgrade our health service needs

The NHS App will soon include a new AI tool

Labour's 10-year plan includes integrating artificial intelligence into the NHS app - a smart and necessary step toward modernising a system under intense pressure.

One major proposal includes the introduction of an AI doctor that can assist patients via the NHS app and be the first step for medical advice.

But this isn't about replacing healthcare professionals. It's about ensuring people get timely, accurate guidance before they step into a waiting room.

The AI tool

According to the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC), the NHS app will use AI to reduce health inequalities, addressing the specific needs for women, ethnic minorities, and people in more rural areas.

The upcoming feature, 'My Choices' will help patients locate nearby pharmacies and hospitals and compare the healthcare providers, even including top-rated heart, hip, or knee surgery facilities.

Another feature, 'My Companion' will provide patients with direct access to reliable health information about their conditions and help them articulate their healthcare needs.

Speaking in Blackpool on June 25, Wes Streeting said: "The ambition of our 10-Year Health Plan is nothing less than to provide NHS patients with the same ease and convenience that's afforded to private patients. The good news is that technology gives us the opportunity to democratise healthcare in a way never before possible. It can empower patients with choice and control – and make managing our healthcare as convenient as doing our shopping or banking online."

Patient safety

Of course, no innovation comes without concerns. Patient safety, misinformation, and digital accessibility for people of older age or those without internet access are all valid questions. But the UK is taking a lead in addressing these challenges.

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has shared on X To address this: "The UK has become the first country to join a global network of health regulators focused on the safe and effective use of AI in healthcare. Led by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency , this initiative aims to fast-track the adoption of trusted AI tools into the NHS."

Moreover, Dr Vin Diwakar, NHS National Director of Transformation, said: "These exciting reforms will be invaluable in combating health disparities and providing world-leading access to those who have not previously been able to get care on their own terms - by providing transparent data about services or supporting carers to manage the care of loved ones. We will co-design these with patients and carers to ensure that the app can be accessed by everyone."

According to DHSC, since July 2024, features on the NHS app, such as accessing appointment information, have saved almost 5.7 million hours of NHS staff time and helped the NHS save the equivalent of £622 million.

This shows that we can’t afford to fear progress. With the full NHS 10-Year Health plan being expected to be published in July 2025, it's important to remember that AI is something that we as a society can't really run from. It has been helping many industries, including healthcare, and it's time we embrace its full potential.