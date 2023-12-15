Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor Andre Braugher was diagnosed only a few months ago, his publicist said

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The death of Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Homicide: Life on the Street star Andre Braugher earlier this week came as a shock to many.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Emmy award-winning star was only diagnosed with this a few months ago, his publicist added.

Since his passing, tributes have been flooding in - particularly from his colleagues on Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Terry Crews, who played Terry Jeffords on the show, said: "Can't believe you're gone so soon. "I'm [honoured] to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared eight glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent. This hurts."

SYMPTOMS OF LUNG CANCER Long-standing cough Repeat chest infections Coughing up blood Persistent breathlessness, tiredness or lack of energy Loss of appetite or unexplained weight loss