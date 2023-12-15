Andre Braugher: Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor's cause of death confirmed to be lung cancer - symptoms explained
Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor Andre Braugher was diagnosed only a few months ago, his publicist said
The death of Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Homicide: Life on the Street star Andre Braugher earlier this week came as a shock to many.
Braugher, 61, died on Monday (December 11) after a brief illness, a statement said. The Chicago-born actor most recently featured in the 2022 film She Said, which told the story of New York Times journalists breaking the news of Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein's years of sexual abuse, but was best-known for his role as the stoic Captain Holt in US comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Now, his publicist has confirmed with CBC News that Braugher died from lung cancer.
The Emmy award-winning star was only diagnosed with this a few months ago, his publicist added.
Since his passing, tributes have been flooding in - particularly from his colleagues on Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Terry Crews, who played Terry Jeffords on the show, said: "Can't believe you're gone so soon. "I'm [honoured] to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared eight glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent. This hurts."
Marc Evan Jackson, who played Braugher's husband Kevin on the sitcom, posted a picture of the two with a caption that simply said, "O captain. My captain" in direct reference to the 1865 poem by Walt Whitman. Braugher was married for more than 30 years to his Homicide co-star Ami Brabson, and is survived by his three sons Michael, Isiah and John Wesley.
