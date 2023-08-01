Angus Cloud, best known for featuring in HBO's TV show Euphoria, has died at the age of 25.

The actor, who played Fez in the hit teen drama, died at his family home in Oakland, California.

According to his family, Cloud was in a "battle with his mental health" after burying his late father last week.

US actor Angus Cloud attends the Los Angeles premiere of the HBO's "Euphoria" at the Cinerama Dome Theatre in Hollywood, California, on June 4, 2019. (Picture: Chris Delmas / AFP via Getty Images)

Nobody should feel like they have to suffer alone, and there are plenty of places where you can go to open up about your mental health. From family members and friends to professional services, the most important thing is to talk about it

NHS

One of the cornerstones of the UK's mental health services comes via the NHS. The NHS has made substantial efforts to integrate mental health services with general healthcare, ensuring that mental health is treated with the same importance as physical health. From offering counseling and therapy to providing medication and crisis intervention, the NHS plays a crucial role in supporting people with mental health challenges.

Click here to find out more about the NHS' mental health services.

CAMHS

Children and young adults can access mental health support through Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS). CAMHS provides assessment and treatment for a range of issues, including anxiety, depression, and behavioral disorders. Additionally, schools have also implemented mental health programs to raise awareness and foster a supportive environment for students.

Relate has local centres across the UK - to contact them call 0345 119 2020 or go to their website.

Samaritans

For those seeking immediate assistance, helplines such as the Samaritans offer a 24/7 listening ear for people in distress. Their non-judgmental approach and confidential service have been instrumental in providing emotional support to those facing crisis situations.

Whatever you're going through, a Samaritan will face it with you - you can call them for free on 116 123.

Community services

Furthermore, community-based services have emerged to reach individuals who may not access traditional mental health facilities. Voluntary organizations like Mind and Rethink Mental Illness have been active in promoting mental health awareness, offering support groups, and guiding individuals through their recovery journey.

For more information about Mind, go to the website or call 0300 123 3393.

Getting help online