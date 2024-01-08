In the new study, researchers looked at genes associated with anorexia, the body’s internal clock and several sleep traits including insomnia

There may be a genetic link between anorexia and being an early riser as a new study reveals that people with the eating disorder often wake early and experience insomnia. Experts say this differs from many other disorders which tend to be evening-based such as depression, binge-eating disorder and schizophrenia.

Senior author Hassan Dashti, from Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), USA, an assistant professor of anaesthesia at Harvard Medical School, said: “Our findings implicate anorexia nervosa as a morning disorder in contrast to most other evening-based psychiatric diseases and support the association between anorexia nervosa and insomnia as seen in earlier studies.”

Past research suggests a possible connection between eating disorders and the body’s internal clock, or circadian clock, which controls a wide range of biological functions such as sleep and affects nearly every organ in the body.

They found a two-way association between genes associated with anorexia and genes associated with morning chronotype, waking early and going to bed early which suggests an early riser could increase the risk of having anorexia, and having anorexia could lead to an earlier wake time.

However, the study did not define what time an early riser would wake up, with researchers instead saying that they tend to be natural early risers compared to the general population, with many things influencing when we wake up.

The study, published in Jama Network Open and led by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), in collaboration with University College London and the University of the Republic in Uruguay, also revealed a link between anorexia and insomnia risk.

Experts say more research is desperately needed into new prevention strategies and treatments for anorexia which has one of the highest death rates of psychiatric diseases.