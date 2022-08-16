There will be a number of vaccines used in the Covid autumn booster rollout

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everyone over the age of 50 will be offered a Covid-19 booster and flu jab this autumn.

But which vaccines will be used?

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s what you need to know.

Which vaccines will be used in the autumn booster rollout?

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has published its advice on which vaccines should be used in this year’s autumn booster programme.

The JCVI said all of the available boosters provide good protection against severe illness from Covid and emphasised that getting a booster in good time before the winter season is important.

The vaccines advised for use in the autumn booster programme are:

For adults aged 18 years and above:

Moderna mRNA (Spikevax) bivalent Omicron BA.1/Original ‘wild-type’ vaccine

Moderna mRNA (Spikevax) Original ‘wild-type’ vaccine

Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA (Comirnaty) Original ‘wild-type’ vaccine

in exceptional circumstances, the Novavax Matrix-M adjuvanted wild-type vaccine (Nuvaxovid) may be used when no alternative clinically suitable UK-approved Covid-19 vaccine is available

For people aged 12 to 17 years:

Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA (Comirnaty) Original ‘wild-type’ vaccine

For people aged 5 to 11 years:

Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA (Comirnaty) Original ‘wild-type’ vaccine paediatric formulation

There will be a number of vaccines used in the Covid autumn booster rollout

Will bivalent vaccines be used?

‘Bivalent’ vaccines have been developed by global manufacturers since the emergence and dominance of the Omicron variant.

These vaccines contain two different antigens (substances that induce an immune response) based on two different Covid-19 strains or variants. The original mRNA vaccines contain one antigen (monovalent), based on the original ‘wild-type’ strain.

Studies indicate the Moderna bivalent vaccine produces a marginally higher immune response against some variants than the Moderna mRNA Original ‘wild-type’ vaccine.

The UK became the first country in the world to approve Moderna’s bivalent vaccine, which targets both the original strain of the virus and the Omicron variant.

The Government has said that it is “confident” that people will be able to get a new bivalent Covid-19 jab as part of the autumn booster programme.

Vaccines minister Maggie Throup told Good Morning Britain: “Obviously we’re getting stocks in other new vaccines … and we’re getting further stocks as we go through the next few weeks, but there are other vaccines coming online as well.

“So we are quite confident that we’ll be able to deliver the programme with a bivalent vaccine throughout the next few weeks.”

She later tweeted: “We will have enough supply to offer everybody eligible new vaccines targeted at the Omicron variant.”

However, the JCVI said the committee will consider further bivalent vaccines for use in the programme as they are approved by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), and in its latest advice stated that, where feasible, it would be preferable for a single type of booster vaccine to be offered throughout the duration of the autumn programme to make the booster rollout a simple process.

Professor Wei Shen Lim, Chair of COVID-19 immunisation on the JCVI, said: “All of the available booster vaccines offer very good protection against severe illness from Covid-19.

“As more vaccines continue to be developed and approved, the JCVI will consider the benefits of including them in the UK programme.

“It is important that everyone who is eligible takes up a booster this autumn, whichever vaccine is on offer. This will increase your protection against being severely ill from Covid-19 as we move into winter.”

Who will be eligible for a Covid booster jab?

Everyone over the age of 50 will be offered a Covid-19 booster, as well as residents in a care home for older adults and staff, frontline health and social care workers and those aged five to 49 in a clinical risk group, including pregnant women.

The jab will also be offered to those aged five to 49 who are household contacts of people with immunosuppression, and those aged 16 to 49 who are carers.