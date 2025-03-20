Avery Healthcare Homes recognised in Knight Frank's prestigious 2025 Luxury Care Home Guide
This exclusive guide showcases the very best care homes in the country, recognised for offering exceptional service, world-class facilities, and personalised care in luxurious, comfortable environments.
Mousehold View Care Home in Norwich, Beckenham Park Care Home in Beckenham, and Barnet Grange Care Home in Barnet, all operated by Avery Healthcare, have earned their place in this prestigious guide, reflecting their unwavering commitment to the highest standards of care, design, and service.
The selection for the 2025 guide was highly competitive, with Knight Frank receiving a record number of submissions, underscoring the significance of Avery Healthcare’s inclusion in this exclusive list.
Each of Avery Healthcare’s 102 care homes across the UK provide a welcoming, homely environment, modern facilities, and beautifully landscaped gardens that enhance the residents’ overall quality of life, as well as a wide range of activities designed to support the physical, emotional, and mental well-being of their residents.
A spokesperson for Avery Healthcare said, “We are pleased to see Mousehold View, Beckenham Park, and Barnet Grange featured in The Luxury Care Home Guide 2025.”
“This recognition is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our staff, who consistently provide a high standard of care in a welcoming and supportive environment.”
“We are grateful for their continued commitment and would also like to thank our residents and their families for their trust in us.”
In March 2025, Avery Healthcare was also awarded Carehome.co.uk’s Top 20 Large Care Home Groups in the UK.
To learn more about these exceptional care homes and the services they offer, visit averyhealthcare.co.uk, or schedule a tour today.