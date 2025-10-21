Avo-Ween: Frightfully Delicious & Super Nutritious

Spooky Avocado

While Halloween is often associated with sugary and indulgent tricks and treats, the World Avocado Organisation is spotlighting a healthier alternative this spooky season: the avocado.

This Halloween, leave the sugar overload behind and treat yourself to something truly nourishing. The World Avocado Organisation invites you to celebrate Avo-Ween—a healthier and greener twist to the spooky season with avocados.

Spook-tacularly healthy

Avocados are a nutrient powerhouse. Rich in essential minerals and vitamins, including magnesium, copper, potassium, manganese, vitamins C, E, K, and several B vitamins. They serve as an excellent foundation for creating delicious, healthy dishes that will delight everyone.

Trick your body while you treat yourself

Halloween is known for indulgence, but the stats are scarier than any haunted house. According to the UK Government’s National Diet and Nutrition Survey (2019–2023), only 9% of children and 19% of adults meet recommended limits on free sugar intake.1 In fact, children aged 4–10 consume more than twice the advised amount, with nearly 13% of their daily energy coming from sugar.

These habits come with consequences: almost 10% of children starting school and over 20% finishing primary are classified as obese. With Halloween often leading to even higher sugar consumption, it's an ideal moment to encourage healthier, balanced alternatives.

Beyond limiting sugar intake, avocados bring a range of health benefits perfect for surviving the spooky season.

A treat for the body:

Ghost-Hunting Vision: Avocados contain the carotenoid lutein, which can protect the human eye against ultraviolet light damage. This is perfect for spotting the ghouls on dimly lit streets.

Avocados contain the carotenoid lutein, which can protect the human eye against ultraviolet light damage. This is perfect for spotting the ghouls on dimly lit streets. Fuel for Fright Night: They provide a steady source of energy thanks to their healthy monounsaturated fats, which help maintain stable blood sugar levels. They're also rich in potassium—more than a banana—which supports muscle function and helps prevent cramps after a long night on your feet. Making it the perfect snack to keep you going through a night of trick-or-treating, dancing, or festive fun.

They provide a steady source of energy thanks to their healthy monounsaturated fats, which help maintain stable blood sugar levels. They're also rich in potassium—more than a banana—which supports muscle function and helps prevent cramps after a long night on your feet. Making it the perfect snack to keep you going through a night of trick-or-treating, dancing, or festive fun. Brain-Boosting Benefits: Avocados contain B vitamins, which are essential for healthy brain functioning and can help boost our brain energy. Keep your mind sharp for solving spooky riddles, recalling classic horror movie trivia, or simply staying on top of your party-planning list

The World Avocado Organisation is encouraging everyone, from children to adults, to use Halloween as an opportunity to introduce healthier and balanced snacks that support well-being, especially for young kids. Simple gestures like swapping sugary treats for nutrient-rich foods, such as avocados, can help families promote lifelong healthy habits and reduce the risks associated with excessive sugar consumption. Moreover, this approach teaches children from a young age that healthy food can be just as enjoyable and delicious.

This year, embrace Avo-ween, a frightfully delicious way to enjoy the season with food that’s as good for you as it is for the planet. The World Avocado Organisation has curated two fun and frightfully tasty recipes to help everyone celebrate in a more wholesome way.