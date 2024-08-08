Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Another baby has died from whooping cough as cases continue to steadily increase, new data from the UKHSA has revealed.

The latest death brings the total number of deaths connected to whooping cough in England to 10. Case numbers have surged past 10,000 for the year to June.

Most cases were reported in those aged 15 or older, however more than 300 were in infants under three months old. Newborns are often at higher risk of the infection, with pregnant women encouraged to vaccinate during their term.

The current outbreak of whooping cough in England is believed to have began in November 2023, with the first infant death being registered one month later. Cases plummeted during the Covid-19 pandemic, but experts believe that this may have reduced general immunity to the infection.

Dr Mary Ramsay, director of immunisation at the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), said: “Vaccination is the best defence against whooping cough and it is vital that pregnant women and young infants receive their vaccines at the right time. Pregnant women are offered a whooping cough vaccine in every pregnancy, ideally between 20 and 32 weeks. This passes protection to their baby in the womb so that they are protected from birth in the first months of their life when they are most vulnerable and before they can receive their own vaccines.”

Babies are able to be vaccine at eight weeks old, when they are offered a six-in-one vaccine. This vaccination includes immunisation against whooping cough.

Dr Ramsay added: “With cases continuing to rise and, sadly, 10 infant deaths since the outbreak began last November, ensuring women are vaccinated in pregnancy has never been more important. Our thoughts and condolences are with those families who have so tragically lost their baby.”

Leanne Hale, respiratory nurse specialist at charity Asthma and Lung UK, said: “It’s heartbreaking that another baby has died from whooping cough. The continued increase in cases is extremely worrying, with babies most at risk from this disease. The charity wants to urge all those eligible to make sure they get the whooping cough vaccine and ensure that their babies get it, particularly as we head towards the autumn when infections and coughs are more common.”

According to the NHS, symptoms of whooping cough in infants include:

coughing bouts that last for a few minutes and are worse at night

may make a "whoop" sound – a gasp for breath between coughs (young babies and some adults may not "whoop")

may have difficulty breathing after a coughing bout and may turn blue or grey (young infants)

may bring up a thick mucus, which can make you vomit

may become very red in the face (more common in adults)

The NHS says that the cough may be prolonged, lasting for several week or months.