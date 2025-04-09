Balls in Concert: The brand new campaign encouraging people to 'grab their loved ones by the ball' and save lives
During the music video, SynthPopTroubadour shows a MIDI-controller in the shape of a scrotum, named MidiBalls, in action.
The tongue-in-cheek device is a fully functional instrument that turns touch into beats, and can be connected to any digital audio workstation.
Two pressure sensors embedded in the “balls” allow users to control vibrations, timecodes, pitch, or effects. Musicians and DJs can perform live with them while also symbolically highlighting the importance of self-examination.
The music video, produced by Munich-based WennDann Film, and directed by Fariba Buchheim with cinematography by Luis De Maia, aims to encourage men to do something they tend to put off, which is checking themselves regularly for testicular cancer. Testicular cancer is 96% curable if detected early, meaning men survive 5 years or more.
Toby Freeman, Founder & CEO of The Robin Cancer Trust, said: “When David+Martin approached me a year ago after seeing me dressed up in a pair of balls for a fundraising campaign I was doing at the time, and told me they had an idea on how to share the message far and wide, I jumped at the chance. The MidiBalls are beyond my wildest dreams, and with every controller sold, 100% of the proceeds goes into our donation fund to help push forward the crucial fight against testicular cancer.”
Max Penk, Innovation Director of David+Martin, commented: “When creativity and technology come together, something more than music is created. The MidiBalls combine sound performance with a vital message: breaking the taboo around testicular cancer. It’s a subject that’s still stigmatized and rarely talked about openly. With the MidiBalls, we want to do more than make music—we want to build awareness. For regular self-examinations, and for having open conversations. Check your balls.”
SynthPopTroubadour, who is known for his viral videos and unique performances, composed and produced the catchy track “Check Your Balls” for the Balls in Concert campaign. At the end of April 2025, SynthPopTroubadour will take the song on tour across Germany to share the message with as many people as possible.
The campaign also encourages people to support their loved ones to self-check with the message of figuratively “grabbing your loved ones by the balls” - potentially saving further lives.
So far, only a handful of MidiBalls prototypes exist, but musicians itching to get their hands on the controller can now back the crowdfunding campaign. Only 50 MidiBalls will be produced as part of the Balls in Concert campaign, making this a one-of-a-kind collector’s item and a chance to make a real impact.
The Robin Cancer Trust was founded in 2012 by Toby Freeman after his brother Robin died at the age of just 24 from a mediastinal germ cell tumour.
Today, the Robin Cancer Trust reaches millions of people through online campaigns, delivers educational talks in schools, universities, and businesses, and fights to ensure young people recognise the early signs of cancer and save their lives.