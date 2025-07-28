BBC GP Dr Punam Krishan urges Brits to check for little-known Parkinson’s symptom

The visual, created by accessibility experts at Stannah, shows how depth perception issues present a mobility challenge. Looking out for the symptom can ensure Parkinson’s Disease is addressed early in older people.

TV GP Dr Punam Krishan has warned Brits to beware of a little-known symptom of Parkinson’s.

The health expert has joined forces with stairlift and home lift company Stannah to raise awareness of the issues affecting our older loved ones.

While the main symptoms of Parkinson’s typically include tremors, slow movement and muscle stiffness, Dr Krishan has explained that depth perception can be a key indicator of the disease.

More than 150,000 people in the UK are already living with Parkinson's – a number that’s set to rise to 172,000 by 2030.

“Depth perception is a fairly common challenge for people suffering from Parkinson’s, and poses significant issues when it comes to mobility, which is already heavily impacted by the disease” explains Dr Punam.

“Being able to move around the home confidently is key to maintaining independence as we grow older, so spotting this warning sign early – whether in yourself or an older loved one – can enable them to get the right support to continue enjoying life at home.

“Parkinson’s Disease can alter our vision in multiple different ways: double vision, hallucinations, and dry eyes are all common side effects.

“For those of us who are fortunate enough to have good vision, it can be hard to imagine what these effects might look like, so the experts at Stannah have created a visual that helps us to understand how our vision can be affected by depth perception issues.

“There are two significant places in the home we can look to for an indication of whether our depth perception might be impaired: the bathroom and the stairs.

“Stepping into the bath has the potential to be hazardous as surfaces are slippery when wet, so steady footing is all that prevents a fall from happening; for older loved ones, I’d recommend a walk-in bath, if not a shower, to minimise the risk.”

Dr Punam continues: “The stairs can also be dangerous for anyone facing depth perception or mobility issues. Ensure your, or your elderly loved ones’, vision isn’t impaired by checking that navigating the stairs isn’t a challenge.”

The BBC Morning Live star explains that checking your depth perception is key to ensuring your elderly friends and family can maintain independence as they age, and when home adaptations may be necessary.

“Spotting the signs of Parkinson’s Disease as early as possible means that you and your loved ones can continue to enjoy life, both upstairs and downstairs, in your own home for as long as possible. Checking depth perception is just one of the ways this can be done, so keep an eye out for the more typical signs of the disease, like tremors and instability.

“You can get support with Parkinson’s, despite there currently being no cure for the disease, which could include physiotherapy or medication. Making changes around the home will help handle the condition, too; grab rails or a stairlift will enable you to move around the home independently and safely.”

For further support, advice and guidance on Parkinson’s Disease, visit: https://www.parkinsons.org.uk/