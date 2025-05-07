Belford Hospital: Scotland hospital placed into lockdown after norovirus outbreak

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A hospital has been placed into lockdown after an outbreak of norovirus.

Both wards at the hospital have been closed to new admissions, and visiting is now restricted to essential cases only.

“We have had to close both wards in Belford Hospital to new admissions due to Norovirus,” an NHS Highland spokesperson said. “Restricted visiting is also in place, but please contact ward staff if your visit is essential.”

Norovirus, often called the winter vomiting bug, causes severe vomiting and diarrhoea and spreads rapidly in confined environments like hospitals. Meanwhile, in Glasgow, senior staff at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital are under investigation for alleged fraud.

NHS internal investigators have launched a criminal probe and seized computers and electronic devices from the hospital’s corporate estate and facilities department.

This team oversees critical infrastructure at the massive healthcare site, including complex electrical and water systems. Health board NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde confirmed the probe but noted it is unrelated to the ongoing public inquiry into the hospital.