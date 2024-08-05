Ben Nevis ascent completes final leg of nationwide endurance challenge for mental health

A charity that helps doctors' surgeries to prescribe walks in the mountains is stepping up its funding to help save the NHS £275 million.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It follows a report finding that the approach could lead to 4.5 million fewer GP appointments per year, with those patients instead receiving community-based social solutions for mental health issues.

The strategy – called 'social prescribing' – is now enshrined in the Government contract for GPs in England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To help support this, charity Mind Over Mountains organises walks and retreats in several National Parks. Not only is walking and talking in nature itself therapeutic, every walk includes mindfulness sessions and the walkers are accompanied by qualified coaches and counsellors.

Dan Beaumont and his support team at one of only two rest stops - at the Loch Trieg dam

The charity is increasingly working with social prescribing link workers, who are based within primary care networks. Patients can then qualify for free or heavily subsided places on walks and retreats, funded by the charity.

Faced with growing demand, Mind Over Mountains hopes to raise at least £500,000 to expand its activities into new areas.

As part of that funding drive, this weekend endurance athlete Dan Beaumont completed a gruelling challenge of all 4 classic fell running routes in England, Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dan had already completed the first three in under 24 hours. He took on the Scottish challenge over the weekend, including a hike up Ben Nevis and 23 surrounding peaks, running through the night. This time, the weather was against him and he missed out on the 24 hours time that would have also earned him a place in the record books.

Dan had to run though the night to complete the challenge

Collectively, 'The Big 4 Rounds’ include 152 mountain summits, more than 31,200m (102,362ft) of ascent, and almost 400km (248 miles) across the highest peaks of four of Britain’s most distinct mountain ranges.

“Ever since I was a kid growing up in Cumbria, the great outdoors have played a precious role in my life,” says Dan. “As I've grown older, my affinity to nature has only strengthened, developing into a deep passion for mountain running. Now I am using the great outdoors to build resilience, navigate challenges in life and better manage my own mental and physical well-being.”

Research shows as many as 1 in 4 people will struggle with their mental health at some time this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Evidence consistently shows a positive relationship between spending time in nature or exposure to nature and good health and wellbeing.” says Mind Over Mountains chief executive Ian Sansbury.

There were only occasional breaks in the weather

“Our ambition is to make nature- and activity-based responses to wellbeing the norm in mental health care and support. 91% of our participants last year said they felt a lasting benefit to their mental health from attending our events.”

The NHS England contract for 2024-25 states that Primary Care Networks must “provide access to a social prescribing service to those who may benefit, so as to help meet the practical, social and emotional needs that can otherwise affect health and wellbeing.”

This was backed by the College of Medicine report that found social prescribing could lead to 4.5 million fewer GP appointments per year – potentially saving the NHS a total of £275 million.