Benefit Juice partners with breast cancer charity CoppaFeel!

Benefit Juice supports CoppaFeel!

Leading wellness juice brand, Benefit Juice, has announced its partnership with CoppaFeel!, the UK’s only youth-focused breast cancer awareness charity.

Benefit Juice will be donating £10,000 a year to support CoppaFeel!’s mission to ensure all breast cancers in young people are diagnosed early and accurately.

Following the launch of its women’s health range, Benefit Juice is committed to supporting women holistically, promoting health awareness and normalising conversations around women’s health. With 1 in 7 women in the UK being diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime, this is an issue that hits close to home for many.

Commenting on the collaboration, Lisa Baker, Partnerships Manager of Benefit Juice, said: “We’re thrilled to announce the partnership between Benefit and CoppaFeel! We wanted to support a cause that truly resonated with us as a brand and, more importantly, as people. As a team, we’re excited to be involved with the charity and look forward to supporting their work over the coming year.”

Lucy Barnes, Partnerships Manager at CoppaFeel!, added: “Benefit Juice’s generous support means that we can reach even more young people to educate them on the signs of breast cancer and encourage them to check their chests monthly, so that if they notice something unusual, they are empowered to contact their GP and advocate for themselves.

“When diagnosed early, breast cancer treatments are more effective and survival rates are higher - early detection can save lives. We’d like to thank Benefit’s support of CoppaFeel! and we look forward to watching the partnership grow.”

To find out more about CoppaFeel!’s mission and to find their handy resources to support chest checking, click here.

Benefit Juice has recently launched its range of women’s health juices, which include Benefit Menosupport for menopause, Benefit Pregnancy for expectant mothers, and Benefit Wellness for everyday vitality. To find out more about Benefit Juice’s product range visit https://thebenefitbrand.com/