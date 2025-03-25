Better mental health support for performing artists needed now more than ever, say psychologists

Those who work with performing artists should provide access to independent psychological support as standard practice, according to the British Psychological Society

Vastly improved mental support is needed for musicians and pop artists to help them deal with the pitfalls of fame, according to new calls by the British Psychological Society and the music industry.

Following the broadcast of the Sky documentary No Matter What and BBC documentary Boybands Forever, psychologists are calling for the music industry to significantly improve the psychological support available for artists, especially those who find fame quickly at a young age. They urged that musicians are often “thrust into a perfect storm of intense public scrutiny” which can have a devastating effect without adequate support.

The British Psychological Society (BPS), which has over 60,000 members across the UK, has joined forces with popstars and leading industry figures, to call on those who work with performing artists to provide access to independent psychological support as standard practice.

As well as this, the BPS is encouraging those in managerial roles in the music industry to sign a voluntary code of conduct aimed at safeguarding the mental health of the artists they look after. This will ensure a healthier, safer, and more conducive working environment for artists to cultivate their talents while reducing psychological distress.

This support could potentially include:

• An early intervention psychological assessment at the start of their career

• Regular mental health check-ups

• Adequate rest periods

• The presence of or access to qualified mental health professionals while touring

• Safeguards to protect artists from social media abuse

The type of psychological support available could also include mandatory rest periods for performing artists after intense schedules, as well as sufficient aftercare when a record label contract or entertainment show concludes.

Drummer Lee Murray from 90s pop group Let Loose, who hit the heights of fame and topped the charts in the 1990s, emphasised the importance of aftercare:

“When the band finished, it felt like the end of everything. The phone calls suddenly stopped and I felt totally abandoned. It was so harsh. Trying to get used to normal life outside of music, which was all I’d known until then, was a huge shock and my mental health spiralled. It was a dark, horrible period where I was utterly lost. I really could have done with mental health support, but there was nothing available at that time - I wouldn’t want anyone to go through what I did. While the music industry might have evolved since then, and I’m now in a happy place and loving being back with the band since we reformed in 2023, I still feel strongly that the music industry needs to do much better when it comes to supporting performing artists and looking after their mental health when contracts come to an end.”

Supporting the British Psychological Society’s calls, singer-songwriter and Founder of O.W.H.L. Foundation Katie Waissel said:

"From my personal experience in the Creative Industries, I firmly believe that mental health support, psychological welfare, and safeguarding must be mandated and remain strictly independent from record labels and show productions to ensure the absence of conflicts of interest. It is essential that mental health services are delivered with the professional duty of care expected from HCPC-registered practitioner psychologists.”

Urging senior leaders in the music industry to adopt these work practices as standard, President of the British Psychological Society Dr Roman Raczka said:

“There are intense pressures faced by young performing artists. Fame, while often glamorised, brings with it profound psychological challenges that can severely affect mental health if support is not readily available. Young artists can suddenly be thrust into a perfect storm of intense public scrutiny, a relentless performance schedule, and the loss of personal privacy, all while still developing their own identity.

“We must strive to create an environment where a performer’s mental well-being is treated on a par with professional success. Those that work with performers should also ensure psychological resources are available to meet the needs of young artists as they embark on, and throughout, their careers. Nobody should have to face the complexities of newfound fame alone.”

To ensure that psychological support is at the heart of the music industry, the BPS is also calling for the formation of a coalition of senior leaders in the sector to come together to drive up standards in the sector. Representatives could include record labels, management stables, touring companies, as well as figureheads from the media and social media companies.

Jeordie Shenton, Programmes Lead for Tonic Music, a charity committed to establishing good mental health within music communities, said:

“As a registered charity with the aim of establishing good mental health within music communities, Tonic Music are delighted to be supporting this campaign. Knowledge and understanding of mental health in the music industry has grown considerably over the past few years, and it is great the issue is being recognised by the British Psychological Society. Through our Tonic Rider programme, we provide tailored mental health support to working musicians across the UK, including exclusive provision for 18 to 25 year olds under Tonic Futures. The Tonic Music team look forward to being a key part of this essential campaign.”

Waissel added:

“Despite systemic calls to action and many reports of breaches of duty of care and negligence in the industry, it’s incredibly frustrating that no significant or tangible measures have been implemented thus far. This persistent inaction raises a critical question: why has meaningful change not yet occurred?

“I am honoured to support the British Psychological Society in their mission and call to action. Independent HCPC-registered practitioner psychologists and welfare professionals must be readily available to protect and support those working in the creative industries without bias. Through O.W.H.L. - 'overseeing the welfare, human rights, and liberty of all those in the creative industries' - I look forward to collaborating with the British Psychological Society to provide tangible, proactive solutions to these systemic and global challenges."

Chair of the British Psychological Society’s Media Ethics Advisory Group Professor John Oates, said:

“It is crucial that media productions recognise the seriousness of the risks and potential harms for contributors. Engaging psychologists in assessing risks, and the vulnerabilities and strengths of contributors, and ensuring that appropriate supports and mitigations are in place, is a necessary protection for all people involved.”