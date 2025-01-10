Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The United States has reported its first bird flu related death.

Bird flu commonly affects poultry and wild birds.

It is rare in humans, but it can be serious or even deadly.

There are 66 confirmed cases of bird flu in humans in the US.

The first bird flu related death has been reported in the US. The patient, who was over the age of 65 and had underlying health conditions, had been taken to hospital after becoming infected with the HN51 strain.

Speaking about the incident, Dr Robert Murphy, professor of infectious diseases at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine and a Northwestern Medicine physician said: “This is very significant, but completely expected.” Adding: “The patient was at high risk for complications and death from any influenza.”

Whilst there is no evidence that bird flu is spreading from person to person, Dr Murphy stated: “We are not adequately prepared for when that time comes.”

The news from the US comes after the UK confirmed in November that they had recorded their first poultry outbreak since the UK declared itself bird flu free in February 2024.

The Centre for Disease Control have now confirmed that there are 66 confirmed cases of bird flu in the US, so should we be worried? Here’s everything you need to know.

What is bird flu?

Avian influenza, also known as bird flu, is a type of flu-like illness that affects poultry, wild birds and in rare cases humans.

Those most likely to get infected are usually people who are in close contact with birds, such as poultry workers. The strains that can impact humans include A(H5N1) or A(H7N9), with H5N1 responsible for the first bird flu death in the US.

What are the symptoms of bird flu?

Bird flu symptoms tend to appear three to five days after you’ve been exposed and infected by the virus.

The symptoms of bird flu include:

a very high temperature or feeling hot or shivery

aching muscles

headache

a cough or shortness of breath

diarrhoea

sickness

stomach pain

chest pain

bleeding from the nose and gums

conjunctivitis

If you suspect you may have bird flu, it’s important that you reach out to NHS 111, contact your GP or a healthcare professional, so you can access treatment as soon as possible. Medications such as antiviral medicine may prevent complications and reduce risk of serious illness.

Should we be worried about bird flu?

The risk of catching bird flu in the UK remains “very low”, according to the UKHSA, whilst the Food Standards Agency (FSA) have said that it poses a very low food safety risk, with properly cooked poultry and poultry products, including eggs, safe to eat.

To help protect yourself the UKHSA advise that you do not touch or handle wild birds or their droppings and that you report any findings of dead wild birds using the online reporting system or by calling the Defra helpline on 03459 33 55 77.

You can find out more about the signs and symptoms of bird flu on NHS.UK.