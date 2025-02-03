Birmingham named weight loss capital of the UK

Nationally, England saw a 3.5% hike across the board, which, compared to the rest of the UK, was the smallest growth.

Birmingham has been named the weight loss capital of the UK.

New search engine analysis by experts at The Devonshire Clinic, has revealed the area has seen the biggest rise in people searching for weight loss and 722 related keywords.

In 2023, the terms were searched an average of 28,520 times a month, but this rocketed to 35,540 in 2024 – that's a 24.6% surge!

Plymouth came second with a 21.3% increase, and Newcastle third with a 19.9% boost.

Manchester and Kingston rounded out the top five 15.1% and 15% respectively.

At the other end of the table, Cambridge saw the largest drop at -20.3%, suggesting people in the area are most comfortable with their weight.

Carlisle saw the second biggest fall with -16.5%, followed by Durham with a -15.1% dive.

Northern Ireland led the pack here with an 8% leap, followed by Wales and Scotland, with 7.2% and 5.3%.

Dr Conal Perrett from The Devonshire Clinic https://thedevonshireclinic.co.uk/ which conducted the research, said: “Losing weight effectively and keeping it off requires a balanced approach, focusing on lifestyle changes rather than quick fixes.

“These tips prioritise long-term health and well-being over temporary results:”

· Practice Portion Control: “Even healthy foods can lead to weight gain if eaten in excessive amounts, so use smaller plates and be mindful of portion sizes.”

· Stay Active Consistently: “Incorporate regular exercise into your routine, including cardio, strength training, and activities you enjoy to stay motivated.”

· Limit Sugary and Processed Foods: “Cut back on foods high in added sugars, trans fats, and artificial ingredients, as they can hinder progress and increase cravings.”

· Hydrate and Manage Stress: “Drink plenty of water throughout the day and engage in stress-reducing practices like yoga or meditation to prevent emotional eating.”