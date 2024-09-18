Blood cancer: Rachel Daly joins Cure Leukaemia as ambassador

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cure Leukaemia, the national blood cancer charity, is proud to announce former England international and Aston Villa footballer Rachel Daly as their newest Ambassador.

The announcement comes during Blood Cancer Awareness Month, a critical time dedicated to highlighting the stories of blood cancer patients, the life-saving work of Cure Leukaemia Research Nurses and clinicians, and the importance of funding these healthcare professionals who give hope to thousands of patients across the UK.

Rachel, will be supporting Cure Leukaemia by raising awareness and championing key initiatives from the charity, including this year's Blood Cancer Awareness Month campaign. Rachel’s involvement comes at a pivotal time, as Cure Leukaemia continues its fight to fund the clinical trials and pioneering new treatments that give blood cancer patients across the UK hope.

In response to her new role as Ambassador, Rachel Daly expressed her pride in supporting the charity: "I am honoured to become an Ambassador for Cure Leukaemia, a charity doing such incredible work to help blood cancer patients, not only in Birmingham but across the UK. During Blood Cancer Awareness Month, I’m especially reminded of how vital it is to fund Research Nurses who work tirelessly to give patients access to life-saving treatments. It’s a cause close to my heart as my grandma has leukaemia, and I’m proud to use my platform to raise awareness and help drive positive change."

Rachel Daly joins Cure Leukaemia as new ambassador during Blood Cancer Awareness Month

Rachel’s announcement coincides with a major fundraising initiative by Cure Leukaemia’s Chief Executive, James McLaughlin, who is running the Birmingham leg of the "Run The Nations" campaign today. The initiative aims to raise £100,000 to fund two Research Nurses, whose roles are vital in delivering clinical trials to patients who have not responded well to standard of care treatments.

James McLaughlin welcomed Rachel Daly's appointment as Ambassador, saying: "We are thrilled that Rachel has become an ambassador for us . When we met earlier in the year at our Copa Del CL football event, Rachel immediately wanted to know more about Cure Leukaemia and was keen to want to help us in whatever way she can. With so many footballers and supporters touched by this horrible and indiscriminate disease it’s great that Rachel has officially signed up to support us.”

Cure Leukaemia funds the Trials Acceleration Programme (TAP) network of specialist research nurses who connect patients to pioneering treatments. This network doesn’t currently exist for children, and later this month, Cure Leukaemia will be announcing the ten hospitals which will form the UK’s first Paediatric Transplant Trials Network, as we look to improve the lives of children with blood cancer across the UK.

Every penny raised helps provide hope to those affected by blood cancer, and with Rachel Daly lending her voice, Cure Leukaemia looks forward to making an even greater impact in the months and years ahead.

For more information about Cure Leukaemia’s work and how you can get involved, please visit www.cureleukaemia.co.uk.