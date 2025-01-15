'Blue Monday' myth-busting - How an escape to Dartmoor could change your life

Good for the soul - the wilderness of Dartmoor

As we approach Blue Monday, supposedly the most miserable day of the year, an opinion poll has revealed how a tiny minority of people vowed to be happier or improve their mental health in a New Year resolution.

This could be because people often don't know where to start if they are facing depression or anxiety according to the boss of a national mental health charity, Mind Over Mountains.

While as many as 1 in 4 people will experience a mental health problem during the coming year, only 1 in 100 made a resolution to improve their mental health in a New Year survey by the polling company YouGov.

Despite this, the weekend after next a dozen or so people from different backgrounds will be heading to the wilds of Dartmoor with a mission to improve their wellbeing. A January hike around the moors might not seem the obvious way to unwind, but that is exactly what is on offer from the charity Mind Over Mountains.

Participants on last year's event

There are still a few places left on the upcoming retreat on 24-26 January, including some that can be funded by the charity.

“At first, the retreat seemed liked such a daunting prospect - spending three days with a group of strangers in the wilderness,” says Ruth, a previous participant on the Dartmoor weekend. “But it has had such a positive impact, and my time on the wellbeing retreat has taught me so much.”

'Blue Monday' was invented 20 years ago by a travel company press release. It suggested post-Christmas blues made the third Monday of January the most depressing day of the year and therefore the ideal time to book a holiday. Despite the lack of science it has since become something of an urban myth each year.

Whenever it happens in the year, there is much more solid evidence that depression can often be tackled by something as basic as a walk in the fresh air.

Time for reflection - walks include pauses for mindfulness

“It can be difficult to know where to turn when you are struggling mentally, but evidence consistently shows a positive relationship between spending time in nature and good health and wellbeing.” says Ian Sansbury, chief executive of Mind Over Mountains.

“With our walks and weekend retreats we then offer much more than an escape into nature. Enjoying the Dartmoor scenery has a therapeutic effect on its own – and we add mental health support in that unpressured setting. Participants are accompanied by skilled counsellors and coaches who walk, talk and, most importantly, listen,” adds Ian Sansbury.

In its customer survey last year 91% of attendees reported a lasting mental health benefit from Mind Over Mountains events.

For Laura, arriving with a feeling she needed to ‘let go’ of so many negative emotions, it was life-changing.

Time on the weekend wellbeing retreat helps participants see life more clearly

“The weekend was a chance to connect with people - a group of sensational individuals, who were so awe-inspiring - and it was an amazing atmosphere to be part of,” she says.

“We were able to express our thoughts and emotions openly in a non-judgmental, structured environment, which allowed us to learn about one another, as well as ourselves. Everyone was in the same boat, just paddling with a different oar. Listening and watching the confidence in others grow was the true highlight of my weekend.

“I am now so optimistic for what the future holds, with no time pressure, just a newly formed sense of inner kindness.

“I am so grateful for the opportunity to have cleansed my mind which enabled a reset in life. It was exactly what I needed.”

Anyone can attend the weekend retreats taking place in National Parks such as the Lakes, Peak District and Eryri (Snowdonia) as well as Dartmoor. There is a fee to cover costs of accommodation, guides and counsellors, but there are bursaries available for people who need support. More information, including booking for the 24-26 January wellbeing retreat, can be found at www.mindovermountains.org.uk