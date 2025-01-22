Boots Opticians launches innovative eye-scan technology that can detect serious health conditions

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Boots Opticians launches optomap as part of its most advanced eye test ever, which could help to detect signs of serious health conditions including diabetes and hypertension Over 6.2 million adults are estimated to be currently living with undiagnosed diabetes and hypertension, Optomap is a quick, non-invasive eye scan that can capture an image of the retina four times bigger than a traditional retinal eye scan.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boots Opticians announces the launch of optomap as part of its most advanced eye test ever, which could help to detect signs of serious health conditions. This exciting advancement in ophthalmology will be available in over 120 stores, making Boots Opticians the first multiple high-street retailer to make this technology more widely available to all.

Optomap allows optometrists to capture 82% of the retina in a single image, which grows to 97% when montaged. Previously traditional retinal scans could only capture 15% of the retina. The sensitive tissue that makes up the retina is susceptible to a variety of diseases, and this increased image size (up by 67%) can help optometrists to detect signs of undiagnosed health conditions, including ocular tumours, hypertension and diabetes in a single image.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An estimated 6.2 million people in the UK are living undiagnosed with some of these health conditions.1,2 Over 1.2 million adults in the UK are believed to have undiagnosed type 2 diabetes1 – the diagnosis and treatment of diabetes not only helps prevent complications, but ensures patients can find the right help to manage the condition and reduce the risk of further complications developing. Likewise undiagnosed hypertension, which is the case for around 5 million adults in the UK2, can be serious if not treated and lead to other health complications like heart disease, stroke and kidney disease.

Dr Philippa Kaye discussing optomap results with Boots Opticians optometrist

Kyle Rowe, Managing Director at Boots Opticians said: “We’re delighted to bring optomap’s ultra-wide eye scans to Boots Opticians customers. This innovative technology not only gives patients a more detailed eye exam compared to traditional eye tests, but it can give a more accurate picture of their health, detecting early signs of many serious health conditions. This is transformative in terms of empowering patients to be able to make more informed decisions about their overall health.”

Dr. Philippa Kaye, GP and author said: “Regular eye tests are an important way to keep track of your well-being and stay on top of your health. Think of your eye test as part of an overall check-up as some sight-threatening and serious health conditions often have no symptoms, so a simple eye test can be one of the best ways to spot them before it’s too late. Optomap is a game-changing eye scan that can support opticians to detect signs of underlying conditions allowing for earlier diagnosis and treatment, keeping you healthier overall.”

Robert Rapier, a patient who was diagnosed with a large melanoma by an optomap scan said: “Following a routine eye test, my optometrist urgently referred me to an ophthalmologist where they conducted an optomap scan - something I hadn’t heard of before. I didn’t have any visible symptoms, but the scan revealed a freckle which was in fact a hidden melanoma in my eye. I was worried, but thanks to the early detection I was able to receive prompt treatment from an ophthalmologist. The optomap scan quite simply saved my life; this cutting-edge scan is a game-changer for eye health, and I encourage everyone to take advantage of it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The optomap eye scan is quick and painless and is akin to having a photograph taken. Once a scan is taken, the optometrist will examine the high-resolution 3D images before discussing the results with patients, comparing them to previous scans, and referring patients to the relevant specialist if applicable.

Dr Philippa Kaye having optomap scan at Boots Opticians

The Boots Opticians Ultimate Eye Test includes an optomap scan, together with an OCT scan and eye test, providing their most comprehensive view of eye health. This costs £50 in addition to the cost of their essential eye test and will be available in over 120 Boots Opticians stores nationwide. Eye tests can be booked online at www.bootsopticians.comand can be upgraded to an Ultimate Eye Test in participating stores. A full list of participating stores can be found here. The NHS recommends that all UK adults should have their eyes tested at least every two years as eyes change over time (or as advised by an optometrist).