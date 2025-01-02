Botched cosmetic surgery abroad: How to stay safe & better informed

Manish Sinha

The rise of cosmetic tourism has brought with it a troubling trend - an increasing number of botched surgeries performed abroad.

While an estimated 26,000 cosmetic surgeries were performed in the UK in 2023, many patients are tempted by cheaper treatments in countries like Turkey. A recent audit by the British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons (BAAPS) revealed a 44% rise in NHS cases dealing with complications from overseas procedures. Alarmingly, these complications have cost the NHS approximately £94 million annually, highlighting the financial strain on the healthcare system.

One of the country’s leading experts in this area is leading plastic surgeon Dr Manish Sinha.He said: “Patients are drawn in by the cost, but they often don’t realise the significant risks they are taking with unregulated practices and inadequate aftercare abroad. Many high-risk procedures, such as Brazilian Butt Lifts (BBLs), are carried out by practitioners with questionable credentials, leaving patients vulnerable to severe complications.”

Here, Dr. Sinha outlines the dangers posed by unregulated practices abroad and highlights the critical steps patients should take in the unfortunate event of becoming a victim of a botched surgery.

Why Cost Shouldn’t Be Your Only Consideration

“The primary reason patients opt for cosmetic procedures abroad is cost. Countries like Turkey offer treatments at significantly lower prices compared to the UK, often bundling surgeries with travel and accommodation deals. For instance, high-demand procedures such as body contouring and liposuction are advertised at a fraction of UK prices, making them an attractive choice for cost-conscious individuals.

However, these savings often come at a risk. Lower costs abroad are typically enabled by less stringent safety standards, shorter training for surgeons, and limited post-operative care. Clinics also use polished social media campaigns and testimonials to promote their services, creating a perception of luxury and reliability. Unfortunately, many patients discover too late that these promotions do not guarantee quality or safety.”

Recognising the Risks of Surgery Abroad

“The promise of affordable cosmetic procedures abroad often comes with significant risks. In countries with less stringent safety regulations, surgeries may be performed by underqualified practitioners or in substandard facilities. High-risk procedures like Brazilian Butt Lifts (BBLs) frequently result in complications such as infections, wound reopening, and even sepsis. Patients often underestimate these dangers, focusing instead on the financial savings and attractive marketing campaigns offered by overseas clinics.Patients who undergo such procedures abroad should remain vigilant for signs of a botched surgery. This can include persistent pain, abnormal swelling, discharge or redness around the surgical site, and delayed wound healing. Such complications often become evident within the first two weeks post-surgery but can also surface months later. Recognising these signs early and seeking immediate medical attention is crucial to prevent worsening outcomes and ensure proper treatment.”

Steps to Take if Your Surgery Abroad is Causing Health Problems

If you experience complications following surgery abroad, taking immediate and organised steps is critical to your recovery.

Seek Medical Attention: If you notice signs of infection, such as fever, redness, swelling, or discharge from the surgical site, visit your GP, an NHS walk-in centre, or A&E based on the severity. Urgent care can prevent complications from getting worse.

Document Everything: Retain all records related to the original surgery, including consent forms, medical notes, and communication with the clinic. These documents are essential for an accurate diagnosis and corrective procedures.

Consult a Specialist: Book an appointment with a qualified UK-based cosmetic surgeon to assess the damage and determine corrective measures. Use resources like the GMC specialist register to verify their credentials and ensure they are experienced in handling complications.

Consider Corrective Surgery: If recommended, proceed with corrective treatments, but understand that these procedures can be costly and often fall outside NHS coverage unless deemed medically necessary.

Review Aftercare Options: After corrective surgery, adhere to all follow-up care instructions to minimise the risk of further issues. Prioritising aftercare is vital to recovery and achieving the best possible outcomes.

Taking these steps promptly can help manage complications effectively and prevent further health and financial burdens.

Financial and Legal Considerations

The financial and legal fallout of botched surgeries abroad can leave patients in a difficult position. Pursuing legal action against foreign clinics is often more trouble than it’s worth, as differing legal systems, language barriers, and jurisdictional complexities make securing compensation challenging. Patients must carefully evaluate whether the cost and effort of a legal battle outweigh the potential benefits, especially as outcomes are uncertain. Additionally, UK surgeons may not engage with their overseas counterparts. This is mainly due to the lack of support and credibility from the institutions abroad. Insurance also provides little safety net in these cases. Most travel insurance policies exclude coverage for complications from elective surgeries, leaving patients responsible for covering corrective treatment costs. The NHS may step in for life-threatening complications, but cosmetic corrections are rarely covered unless deemed medically necessary. Patients are often left to pay for expensive private treatments in the UK, which can far exceed the savings initially sought by choosing surgery abroad. This stresses the importance of researching clinics thoroughly and understanding the broader implications before opting for procedures overseas.