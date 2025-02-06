Brazilian Butt Lift operations: “It is time to introduce very strict regulations to stop this and protect the public”

Dr Manish Sinha

Tighter rules and regulations are urgently needed to protect the public from liquid Brazilian butt-lifts (BBLs), a leading expert has said.

Dr Manish Sinha, one of the country’s leading cosmetic surgeons, said unregulated practitioners administering the jabs were “a growing menace”.

He said: :“Injecting large volume dermal fillers (Brazilian Buttock Lift) in the buttocks has been glamourised, and has become very popular recently.

“Largely this is done in unregulated clinics by people calling themselves aestheticians and cosmetic injectors who are not medically qualified and do not hold medical indemnity or insurance.

“These practitioners have left a trail of people with a range of complications including life threatening sepsis and even death.

“It appears that local councils have the authority to ban these individuals by serving prohibition notices under health and safety law to protect the public from serious injury.”

Dr Sinha’s warning comes in the wake of a new investigation which exposed the scale of the problem

A BBC probe revealed how a self-styled "beauty consultant", whose celebrity client list includes Katie Price, is offering potentially dangerous cosmetic procedures to clients and handing over medication illegally.

Five of his clients needed emergency hospital treatment after their procedures. One woman told how she would rather "have died" than continue with the pain she was in following the treatment.

Commenting on the investigation, Dr Sinha, an accomplished plastic surgeon who boasts more than 20 years’ experience, warned: “Sadly stories like these are on the rise. There has emerged an industry of middlemen clinics that boast a local consultation in the UK with the procedure carried out overseas with glossy brochures of resorts and VIP travels, with an aftercare package within the UK.

It is time to introduce very strict regulations to stop this and protect the public from the growing menace of non health care practitioners putting lives of people at risk.