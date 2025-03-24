Breaking the Silence: It’s about more than music

RockItMen Choir perform

In Scotland, men are still far less likely to discuss their mental health compared to women. Research shows that as many as 40% of men wouldn’t talk about their mental health, reinforcing the stigma surrounding male vulnerability. This is a statistic we are determined to change.

One of the ways we are tackling this issue is through our RockItMen choir, part of our Get Happy programme. By offering a space for men to come together through the joy of singing, we foster an environment where vulnerability is not just accepted, but celebrated.

Every week, the RockItMen gather to sing, share their stories, struggles, and triumphs. But it’s about more than music. It’s about the fellowship and support created through unity. Singing together cultivates a sense of connection that goes far beyond the weekly sessions - these men support one another across all aspects of life.

The RockItMen choir offers a safe, supportive community for men of all backgrounds, a place where they can share openly and grow together. By breaking down this stigma, we are not only empowering the men in our choir but also driving positive change in their lives and the lives of others.

To find out more about our free community-building and arts activities, contact 01563 551505.