A “breakthrough” new non-invasive cancer test may be able to detect prostate cancer within 15 minutes or less, according to researchers.

Scientists at Aston University have developed a new testing method that analyses crystal-like protein structures in dehydrated blood to identify prostate cancer in patients. The study, which was published in the journal Scientific Reports, showed that the testing method can detect the cancer before symptoms appear with up to 90% accuracy.

Professor Igor Meglinski, from the university’s Aston Institute of Photonic Technologies, said: “This breakthrough opens new avenues for cancer diagnosis and monitoring, representing a substantial leap forward in personalised medicine and oncology.”

There is currently no national screening programme for prostate cancer, with a standard blood test deemed to inaccurate to make a full diagnosis with further biopsies and exams need to confirm the cancer’s presence. The new testing method, which takes up to 15 minutes to achieve results, saw researchers analyse 108 blood samples from healthy patients and those already diagnosed.

Scientists looked at the protein structures within the dehydrated blood samples. Specifically, they focused on conducting a detailed layer-by-layer analysis of dry blood smears to pinpoint proteins and how they change their 3D shape and join together in the early staged of prostate cancer.

NationalWorld’s health expert Professor Robert Thomas said of the breakthrough: “Diagnosing cancers on a blood test called liquid biopsy has been an area of strong research interest in recent years. This latest study contributes to the liquid biopsy domain.

“It is likely to opens new research avenues for prostate cancer diagnosis and monitoring. A formal randomised trial would have to be designed and conducted against traditional biopsy which currently is the gold standard for diagnosis and prognosis. It will be a number of years before routine treatment decisions are based on liquid biopsy along but this pioneering research is certainly paving the way.”

Prof Meglinkski said that the new research demonstrated “immense potential for revolutionising cancer diagnosis”, but added that larger clinical trial would be needed to confirm its potential. He said: “Prostate cancer accounts for nearly 10% of cancer deaths in men and is one of the leading causes of death in older men. However, the life expectancy of 90% of patients diagnosed with prostate cancer at stage 1 or 2 is 15 years or more.

“By enabling earlier and more accurate detection, our blood test has the potential to significantly improve outcomes and survival rates for many patients.”

Dr Matthew Hobbs, director of research at Prostate Cancer UK, who was not involved in the study, said: “Over 10,000 men each year are diagnosed when their cancer has already spread and become incurable, which is why it’s so important that we find new and better tests for prostate cancer.

“The big issue is proving that these tests are better than what we have already. So far, this has been tested on a relatively small number of samples, so we’ll need to see more research before we can know how effective it will be.”