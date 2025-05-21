Breast cancer charity marks 25 years with five 25k grants

To celebrate the Pink Ribbon Foundation's 25th anniversary this month it has awarded five breast cancer charities a special one-off grant of £25,000 each.

The Pink Ribbon Foundation is a grant making charity with a mission to fund projects and provide financial support to UK charities which relieve the needs of those who are suffering from, have been affected by breast cancer, or who work to advance the understanding of breast cancer and its early detection and treatment.

Since the foundation launched in May 2000, it has supported over 300 breast cancer charities.

The five £25,000 grants from the Pink Ribbon Foundation have been awarded to The House of Hope Drop-in Centre in Edinburgh, Scotland, Hull & East Riding Breast Friends in Yorkshire, England, The Primrose Centre in Kent, England, Hello Beautiful Foundation in Central London, England and Star Throwers in Norfolk, England.

Jonathan Prince, Founder of the Pink Ribbon Foundation says, “To mark 25 years of supporting those affected by breast cancer, the Pink Ribbon Foundation is proud to award £25,000 in special grants to five outstanding charities. These grants celebrate our milestone anniversary and honour the inspiring work being done across the UK to support individuals living with and recovering from breast cancer. We are deeply grateful to all the organisations that applied for funding. The volume and quality of proposals made the selection process extremely competitive.”

For many smaller charities, a grant from the Pink Ribbon Foundation can make a huge difference - providing a highly skilled programme of care, complimentary therapies, counselling for patients and their families, up-date communication materials, awareness programmes, lymphedema care, therapy sessions, specialist equipment extra nurses and vital research.

Prince continues, “Congratulations to all the selected charities. We are honoured to support your work and celebrate the strength, hope, and resilience you bring to the breast cancer community. We hope to be doing the same for another 25 years!”

