Britain's food labelling needs a complete overhaul to combat the obesity crisis, according to a leading health coach.

PCI- qualified health coach, Steve Bennett, is calling on British policymakers to adopt bold, front-of-pack food warning labels as part of a national strategy to tackle obesity, affecting approximately 15 million adults in the UK.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He praised the black warning labels on ultra-processed foods in Chilean supermarkets, which has led to a measurable decline in sales of these marked products.

The founder of the health app Clubwell said: “Our food labelling system does little to deter Brits away from unhealthy options.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Although well-intentioned, the current traffic light system fails to clearly inform consumers of the health risks associated with ultra-processed foods.

Steve Bennett

“The system is based on manufacturer-designed portion sizes which are so unrealistic they border on fantasy. When did you last eat just half a biscuit or a single square of chocolate?

“Chile’s approach is simple and effective. The introduction of stark black warning labels on foods high in sugar, salt, calories and saturated fat has reduced sales of harmful foods, improved public awareness, and contributed towards a drop in childhood obesity.

“I would expect a similar model in Britain to reflect these results.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since Chile’s policy was introduced, purchases of sugary foods were cut by as much as 25%. Sales of ultra-processed foods with the labels in school kiosks dropped from 90% to 15% within six months of the law's introduction.

Britain currently leads Europe in ultra-processed food consumption, with these products making up over 50% of all food purchases.

Steve added: “Obesity not only increases the risk of heart disease, Type 2 Diabetes and several other disease, but it also places huge pressure on the NHS and the UK economy.

“Changing our food labelling system and limiting sales of UPFs is a vital step towards tackling this spiralling obesity crisis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Addressing the root of the issue is far more effective in the long-term. We shouldn’t simply be relying on weight loss jabs to solve the obesity epidemic.

“Transparent labelling would empower consumers to make informed choices and reduce dependence on pharmaceutical solutions.

“The food industry has resisted change, just like Big Tobacco once did. But the evidence is clear: bold labels work.

“I urge the UK government to follow WHO recommendations and implement clear warning labels, restrictions on marketing to children and removal of junk food from schools.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve, who has created £100 million companies during his award-winning commercial career before becoming a respected health coach, is launching the FREE Clubwell app later in the year to encourage users to keep track of their metabolic health to prevent future health issues related to insulin resistance.