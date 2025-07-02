Brits are losing sleep over Mondays - New study finds the most anxious cities in the UK

Woman sleeping

The data, based on search terms like “Sunday Scaries”, “Sunday Blues”, and “Sunday Syndrome” , shows Norwich residents are the most anxious about Monday mornings, recording 382 searches per 100,000 people. Newcastle (348) and Oxford (345) follow close behind, forming the UK’s most stressed-out Sunday night hotspots.

New research from YuLife, the all-in-one insurance and wellbeing employee benefit provider, reveals a sharp rise in pre-work anxiety across the UK, with Google searches for “Sunday Scaries” up 84% year-on-year.

This spike in Sunday anxiety coincides with a broader trend of workplace burnout. According to YuLife’s data, 66% of employees reported feeling burnt out in 2024, and Sunday night dread may be one of the earliest red flags, particularly among younger and hybrid workers.

To dig deeper into where pre-Monday stress hits hardest, YuLife analysed national search behaviour and ranked UK cities by Sunday Scaries-related search volume. The findings offer a digital signal of rising employee stress, and a wake-up call for employers to act early.

The UK’s Most Anxious Cities

These are the cities where people are most anxious about Monday. Topping the list is Norwich, with 382 Sunday Scaries-related searches per 100,000 people, the highest rate in the UK. Newcastle follows with 348, and Oxford comes in third with 341.

City Total Search volume per 100k residents Norwich 382 Newcastle 348 Oxford 345 Reading 299 Plymouth 295 Dundee 285 Ipswich 270 Gloucester 249 Bristol 246 Portsmouth 244

The Least Anxious Cities in the UK

These are the UK cities showing the lowest levels of Sunday night work anxiety, based on search volume. Manchester ranks as the most relaxed city, with just 48 Sunday Scaries-related searches per 100,000 people. London comes in second with 59, while Durham takes third with 78.

City Total Search volume per 100k residents Manchester 48 London 59 Durham 78 Nottingham 81 Cambridge 100 Sheffield 106 Leicester 106 Liverpool 111 Northampton 114 Milton Keynes 132

What Employers Can Do to Ease Sunday Night Anxiety

For many employees, the Sunday Scaries are a symptom, not just of individual stress, but of deeper workplace issues: poor boundaries, lack of autonomy, and a sense of disconnection. While the anxiety may show up on a Sunday evening, it usually stems from what’s happening during the week.

Employers have a critical role to play in changing that. It starts with creating a culture that prioritises wellbeing before burnout begins. That doesn’t always require a huge investment, but it does require consistency. Encouraging teams to switch off after hours, supporting flexible schedules, and recognising effort regularly can all make a difference.

Proactive wellbeing support is key. Platforms like YuLife help employers build a preventative culture, where employees are nudged to care for their mental and physical health daily, not just when things go wrong. Whether it’s through movement challenges, mindfulness prompts, or real-time rewards, the goal is to reduce everyday stress before it spills into the weekend.

By giving employees the tools and encouragement to prioritise their wellbeing, and by making that support part of how work happens, not an add-on, businesses can help prevent Sunday anxiety from becoming a weekly norm. The result? Healthier teams, stronger morale, and better long-term performance.

Katie Howarth, Head of People at YuLife, comments: “If your employees are feeling anxious before the week even begins, that’s not just a wellbeing issue, it’s a business risk. The Sunday Scaries are a symptom of something bigger: a workforce that feels overwhelmed, disconnected, or unsupported. And while these feelings show up on a Sunday night, they’re shaped by everything that happens during the working week, unrealistic demands, lack of flexibility, and poor boundaries.

"Employers can either ignore it or get ahead of it. With the right tools, culture, and mindset, it’s possible to build workplaces where wellbeing is proactive, not reactive. At YuLife, we believe that small, everyday actions, when supported by the business, can shift how people feel about their jobs, their teams, and themselves. And when employees feel supported and energised, they don’t just show up on Monday, they show up at their best.”

Methodology

YuLife analysed three search terms related to the ‘Sunday Scaries’, including phrases like “Sunday Scaries,” “Sunday Blues,” and “Sunday Syndrome.”, using data from Google Keyword Planner and KeywordTool.io. Monthly search volumes were normalised against the most recent ONS population figures to calculate the number of searches per 100,000 residents for each city. The final ranking includes 40 major UK towns and cities.