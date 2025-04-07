Brits splash £15.3 billion on gut health, yet new gut health tracker scores lag behind
Generational Spending Habits
- Gen Z: £36.90/month
- Millennials: £41.50/month
- Gen X and above: £11.10/month
Despite these investments, the UK's average gut health score is a mere 38 out of 100. To tackle this, Activia has introduced the Gut Health Tracker, a free tool designed to help individuals understand and enhance their gut health. This tracker provides a personalised score based on key lifestyle factors like diet, activity, sleep, and stress.
Eye-Opening Insights
- 62% of Brits admit they don’t think about their gut health.
- 44% feel stressed weekly, which impacts their gut health.
- Diet: 34% never eat fermented foods, though 54% of Gen Z consume them weekly.
- Sleep: The average adult gets only 6 hours and 42 minutes of sleep per night.
- Activity: Half of UK adults exercise weekly, but sedentary lifestyles are common.
- Stress: Millennials are the most stressed generation, with 80% feeling stressed at least once a month.
Expert Tips from The Gut Stuff Lisa and Alana Macfarlane from The Gut Stuff share their top tips to boost your gut health:
- Fermented Foods: Add yogurt, kefir, and kimchi to your diet.
- Fibre Intake: Aim for 30g a day with foods like lentils, chickpeas, and raspberries.
- Eat the Rainbow: Include a variety of colourful fruits and vegetables.
- Sleep & Stress: Prioritise sleep and manage stress.
- Move More: Increase your physical activity and reduce sedentary time.
Rachel Wright, Head of Marketing at Activia, comments: “ People are investing heavily in their gut health but aren’t always seeing results. That’s why we’ve launched the Activia Gut Health Tracker to give people a tangible way to measure, understand, and support their gut health.”
Lisa and Alana Macfarlane, Co-Founders of The Gut Stuff, add: “Gut health shouldn’t be complicated or confusing. Tools like the Activia Gut Health Tracker help break down the science into something tangible and actionable.”
