Health experts have issued warnings of a potential "quadruple-demic" in the UK, as cases of norovirus, Covid-19, RSV, and flu are expected to increase in the coming weeks.

Recent figures show a significant 41% rise in norovirus infections in the past fortnight, with the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) predicting further spread as the winter season progresses.

Carolina Goncalves, superintendent pharmacist for Pharmica, told MailOnline: "The risk of a 'quadruple-demic' is quite real for some individuals." She explained: “Concurrent outbreaks of Covid, flu, RSV, and norovirus during the colder months can trigger back-to-back illness and may be exacerbated by seasonal factors, increased indoor gatherings, and weak immune systems in some individuals.”

Norovirus, commonly known as the "winter vomiting bug," is a highly contagious virus causing symptoms like fever, chills, headaches, and severe vomiting and diarrhoea. Recent UKHSA data showed 447 lab-confirmed cases between October 7 and October 20, up from 382 cases in the two weeks prior.

Gauri Godbole, UKHSA's deputy director of gastrointestinal infections, said: “We are heading into the winter season with norovirus levels higher than usual, and we expect norovirus to spread more in the coming weeks. Recently, we've seen the biggest rise in cases in adults, especially those aged 65 and over."

Health officials have advised the public to take precautions to limit the spread. Godbole said: “If you have diarrhoea and vomiting, do not return to work, school, or nursery until 48 hours after your symptoms have stopped, and don’t prepare food for others in that time.” She also urged people who are unwell to avoid visiting hospitals and care homes to prevent spreading the virus in high-risk settings.

The increase in norovirus cases is just one part of a broader seasonal surge. RSV cases have risen, particularly impacting children and the elderly, with hospital admissions increasing from 0.88 to 1.26 per 100,000 people in the past week. Flu cases have also seen an uptick, with the UKHSA noting that infection rates among children aged 5 to 14 are twice as high as in the general population. This prompted experts to encourage flu vaccinations for children.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 hospitalisations have slightly decreased, but health officials remain vigilant due to the emergence of a new, more transmissible variant, XEC. Dr. Jamie Lopez Bernal, Consultant Epidemiologist at the UKHSA, said: “The three main respiratory infections remain at low levels, although we expect Covid and flu to increase in the coming weeks, with RSV already increasing, particularly among those aged 5 years and under.”

Bernal saidL “Vaccinations are offered against flu, Covid, and RSV, and we urge those in eligible groups who are yet to get booked in to do so soon, ahead of the peak season to ensure they are protected heading into the winter months.”

As cases of these seasonal viruses increase, the UKHSA recommends that the public remain vigilant and practice health precautions to reduce the spread during winter.