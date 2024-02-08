Bruce Willis and wife Emma Heming Willis attend the “Motherless Brooklyn” Arrivals during the 57th New York Film Festival on October 11, 2019 in New York City. (Picture: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Film at Lincoln Center)

Bruce Willis' wife Emma is writing a book sharing her experiences as his caregiver - in the wake of his dementia diagnosis.

The Die Hard star's diagnosis was made public in March 2022, when his family announced his retirement from acting due to aphasia. A year later, it was revealed that he had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

Now, Emma Heming Willis is writing an untitled book that promises to be a "thoughtful, inspiring guide" to people helping loved ones who have been diagnosed with dementia.

Speaking to the Sunday Paper, she said: "For many people, their first touch point about this disease is received in their doctor’s office. I think it’s very important how this information from doctor to patient and loved one is relayed. Having resources and information readily available is imperative.

"I know between my experience and other care partners that I have spoken to; our stories are unfortunately similar. We left that office with close to no resources or support and with a diagnosis that I could hardly pronounce.

"I understand this disease more now, and I’m now connected to an incredible community of support. I have hope in having found a new purpose – admittedly one I never would have gone looking for – using the spotlight to help and empower others."