Busting the myths of using a defibrillator

With over 60,000 Sudden Cardiac Arrests in the UK every year it is vital that people use the rising number of defibrillators in communities across the country.

But, according to a survey by the St John Ambulance, only 15% of the public would feel very confident using one - mainly out of fear that they might get it wrong.

We decided to debunk some of the myths surrounding the use of defibrillators and hopefully give people more confidence in what to do and how to help save a person's life.

Do I have to be trained to use one?

No! You don’t have to be trained to use a defibrillator; they are designed so that anyone in the general public can use them.

The Automated External Defibrillator (AED), is the common model that can be found all over the UK with access to the public at all times day or night. The instructions inside are clear and concise to show you where to place the pads on the body and all you need to do is turn on the machine.

The Defibrillator will then independently examine the heart and will only deliver a shock if and when is needed.

So, no training is required.

How do I know where to find one?

When someone is has a cardiac arrest, call the emergency services on 999 and they will direct to the nearest defibrillator and give you the access code.

There are also apps you can download which will give you the exact location of your nearest AED, using your location settings on your phone the app will also give the quickest route to it, to give the best chance of survival.

As each minute passes the chance of survival drops. These apps are available for both Apple and Android phones.

The ambulance will get there in plenty of time, so I won’t need to do anything

Even though we have a very dedicated and efficient ambulance team in the UK, according to the British Heart Foundation - the average time for an ambulance to arrive on the scene is around 47 minutes. This is taking into account the many factors an ambulance may face such as traffic, staffing and location.

The currently overstretched emergency services will aim to be there as soon as possible, but it is very unlikely that the paramedics will arrive in timeto save their life. As every minute passes, the chance of survival decreases.

If you or someone with you knows how to deliver CPR, then do so promptly, if not there are many sources and YouTube tutorials that will guide you through the process. CPR should be administered until a defibrillator can be located and brought back to the scene. Remember to continue giving CPR along with the use of a defibrillator.

Could I make the situation worse?

The only thing that would make the situation worse is if you stand there and do nothing. AEDs are designed to only administer a shock if the patient needs one, so you can just place the pads on the chest and let the machine decide whether to administer a shock to the heart.

When a person is lying there not breathing and unconscious, if you do nothing they are dead.

Can I use them on children?

Yes. If a child is unconscious you must use a defibrillator as quickly as possible the same way you would use one for an adult, but with child sized pads, if you don’t have these on hand then you can use the adult ones but place one on their chest and the other on their back.

If your child was lying there you’d want to do anything you could to help them, using a defibrillator will help them.

I can’t remove someone’s clothing, especially a person of the opposite sex

There is no law against removing someone’s clothing if it means you might save their life. If you are worried about the person’s dignity then use as many people as possible to make a circle around them and administer CPR and the AED.

The person is unlikely to mind if it means they get to carry on living.

Do I still need to do CPR if I’m using a defibrillator?

The short answer is yes, you must continue to do CPR alongside using the AED, for the best result and for the patient's best chance of survival.

What if they have any jewellery around their chest, won’t it make things worse?

No, in fact taking the time to remove any jewellery and or piercings will only delay their treatment. The first ten minutes of a Sudden Cardiac Arrest are the most important. They will not come to harm if you leave their personal belongings where they are.

What if they have a pacemaker? Will that save them?

If the person remains unconscious and not breathing, it is usually a good indication that their pacemaker isn’t working properly and using an AED won’t have any effect on the internal machine and or the patient.

We hope this has cleared some of the worries you may have about using a defibrillator, and that if you ever find yourself in a situation where you are called to action you have the confidence and the relevant information to save a life.

