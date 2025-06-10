By your side: Why sheds, pies and rambles could be the answer to men's mental health crisis

Masculinity is a growing problem for the nation's mental health, according to experts meeting at a conference this week.

According to NHS statistics, men in the UK are significantly more likely to die of suicide. Mental health practitioners are concerned that compared to women, less than a third of men will seek support.

Despite some recent progress, there is still a massive stigma around mental health issues, especially among men.

This week a workshop at the NatureMind conference organised by the University of Central Lancashire is discussing what many people would see as damaging role models such as Andrew Tate and other so-called influencers – even Donald Trump. The debate covers how the resurgence of far-right ideology and backlash against feminism have contributed to the normalisation of harmful gender norms.

A poster campaign in men's sports locker rooms encourages people to sign up for walks and retreats.

They say it does seem that toxic masculinity has been gaining prominence and research indicates that young men influenced by these ideals are more likely to struggle with mental health issues.

“Traditional ideas of masculinity emphasise strength and emotional control. Anyone suffering from depression or emotional issues might feel pressure to 'get a grip' or 'man up', rather than seek support,” says Ian Sansbury, chief exec of the charity Mind Over Mountains.

They have been running a campaign with posters in the men's locker rooms of local sports clubs. The poster is titled “You'll Never Walk Alone” and promotes a series of walks and retreats where people can get professional help in an informal, unpressurised setting.

Mind Over Mountains is a part of the green social prescribing movement delivering new types of solutions to the country's mental health crisis.

Walking in mountain scenery can be a great boost to mental wellbeing. Participants are also accompanies by trained counsellors and mental health coaches.

An escape to the great outdoors is recognised by health professionals as having great therapeutic value – so much so that increasing numbers of doctors are prescribing open air exercise. It is even being written into NHS planning for England and Wales.

Through Mind Over Mountains GPs and other primary care bodies can offer walks and weekend retreats in places like the Peak District, Lakes and Welsh mountains. On these walks participants are accompanied by mental health coaches and counsellors, as well as mountain leaders.

Health minister Stephen Kinnock recently wrote that: “Green social prescribing has demonstrated the crucial role it, and social prescribing more broadly, has to play in our healthcare system, particularly given this government’s focus on neighbourhood health and preventative healthcare. It is a key way not only to ensure that everyone can access nature, but also to deliver Government’s missions to tackle inequality in opportunity and to reduce pressure on the NHS.”

In a recent report the College of Medicine found that social prescribing could lead to 4.5 million fewer GP appointments per year, with those patients receiving community-based social solutions. This could save the NHS a total of £275 million.

Men are more likely to open up when talking side by side, mental health experts believe.

What remains to be addressed is why fewer men seek support for mental health issues.

One speaker at the NatureMind conference, organised in conjunction with the University of Central Lancashire, argues that in-built masculinity is the problem – and that once that is recognised, side by side therapy can be the solution.

“Have you ever noticed how men tend to open up more when they’re side by side with someone, rather than sitting across a table?” says therapist Stephen Hall.

“Whether it’s during a walk; working on a car; or sitting together on a long drive, men often find it easier to talk when facing the world shoulder-to-shoulder. It’s not just anecdotal - there’s science behind it.”

He says that for many men, face to face conversations can feel intense - especially when the topic is emotional. Eye contact, while often seen as a sign of connection, can sometimes be too much. Research shows that direct eye contact activates the amygdala, the part of the brain responsible for processing fear and threat. From an evolutionary perspective, direct gaze was often a sign of confrontation. For many men, this instinct still remains, triggering discomfort and a feeling of being under scrutiny.

When men walk side by side, that tension eases. Eyes are forward; the path is shared, and there’s less of that uncomfortable sense of being ‘on the spot’. As a result, conversations tend to flow more naturally. There’s even evidence that walking together synchronises movement and rhythm, subtly building connection and rapport without the pressure of direct eye contact.

Stephen Hall's presentation at the NatureMind conference is called “the neuroscience of adventure and what it means for men's mental health.”

Neurologically, the act of walking can also activate bilateral stimulation, which is known to engage both hemispheres of the brain. This has been linked to enhanced emotional processing and problem-solving - similar to how EMDR (Eye Movement Desensitisation and Reprocessing) therapy utilises bilateral movement to help people work through trauma. When men are moving forward physically, it seems to unlock a willingness to move forward emotionally too.

It’s not just biological - it’s cultural too. Men have long bonded over activities - fishing, fire-building, fixing things - where communication happens more comfortably. This is referred to as ‘action-oriented communication’. Rather than sitting face to face, men often open up when there’s a shared activity. It’s why conversations happen more easily while watching a game or working on a project side by side. The activity itself becomes a natural backdrop for deeper conversations without the forced intensity of direct gaze.

Men’s groups like Men’s Sheds, and Men’s Pie Club have tapped into this idea brilliantly. These projects provide spaces for men to work side by side, where conversation happens more naturally - and often more deeply - than it would in a traditional sit-down setting.

“If we want men to feel comfortable opening up, we need to rethink the settings where these conversations happen,” says Stephen Hall. “Walking side by side; working on a task together; or even sitting with the focus outward instead of directly on each other can create the space for real, meaningful conversations.”

The message is simple: to get men talking, sometimes it’s better to walk side by side than sit face to face.

“That's exactly how we offer much more than an escape into nature,” explains Mind Over Mountains' Ian Sansbury. “While the mountain scenery has a therapeutic effect on its own – our added bonus is skilled counsellors and coaches walking alongside. They walk, talk and, most importantly, listen.”