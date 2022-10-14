Eligibility to receive to Covid booster differs across the UK

The Covid autumn booster rollout is now well underway, with those eligible able to receive their next vaccine.

But who is eligible to receive the Covid booster jab and can you book now?

Here’s what you need to know.

Can I book the Covid booster now?

You can book the Covid booster vaccine if you’re eligible to receive one.

In England, you can have an autumn booster of the Covid vaccine if you are:

aged 50 or over

pregnant

aged 5 and over and at high risk from Covid-19 due to a health condition or a weakened immune system

aged 5 and over and live with someone who has a weakened immune system

aged 16 and over and a carer, either paid or unpaid

living or working in a care home for older people

a frontline health and social care worker

You can book the vaccine online, or contact your GP or local pharmacy.

For the first time, the service will also allow some people who are eligible for a flu vaccine to book an appointment online under a new pilot with more than 200 sites across the country.

The NHS said getting both vaccines is important because:

more people are likely to get flu this winter

you’re more likely to be seriously ill if you get flu and Covid at the same time

It’s safe to have both vaccines at the same time, but you need to book them separately.

If you’re eligible for either vaccine, you do not need to wait to be contacted to get vaccinated, you can contact your GP or get the jabs at your local pharmacy.

In Scotland, the following groups can receive the autumn booster jab:

residents in a care home for older adults and staff working in care homes for older adults

frontline health and social care workers

all adults aged 50 years and over

those aged 5 to 49 years in a clinical risk group, including pregnant women

those aged 5 to 49 years who are household contacts of people with immunosuppression

carers aged 16-49 years

You can book the Covid jab online.

Those eligible to receive the flu jab can also receive it either at their GP surgery or local pharmacy.

In Wales, the following groups can receive the autumn booster jab:

Pregnant women

People aged 50 or over

People with a long-term health condition that increases the risk (from 6 months of age for flu and 5 years of age for the COVID-19 vaccine)

People who live in a care home

People with a learning disability

People with severe mental illness

People who live with someone who has a weakened immune system (from 6 months of age for flu and 5 years of age for the COVID-19 vaccine)

Carers aged 16 and over

Frontline health and social care workers

All staff working in care homes for older adults

Those eligible to receive the flu jab can also receive the vaccine, either at their GP surgery or local pharmacy.

In Northern Ireland, you will be offered an additional Covid booster, as well as a flu vaccine, as part of the autumn booster programme if you are:

aged 50 and over

a resident or work in a care home for older adults

aged five to 49 and in a clinical risk group

aged five to 49 and a household contact of a person who is immunosuppressed

a frontline health and social care worker

If you were born on or before 31 March 1973, you will be invited by your GP to receive a vaccination, or you can book your vaccination at a participating community pharmacy.

Your GP practice will invite you for an Autumn booster if you are:

aged 50 and over (born before 31 March 1973)

aged 18 to 49 and in a clinical risk group

aged 18 to 49 and a household contact of someone who is immunosuppressed

a career aged 18 to 49

pregnant