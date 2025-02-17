Can you lose weight while drinking wine? Britalian diet founder says yes

Francesca Bell, author of The Britalian Diet

Francesca Bell shares her tips for National Drink Wine Day on 18th February Wine and weight loss - can they really go together? As National Drink Wine Day arrives on Tuesday 18th February, many will be raising a glass, but few realise that, when approached the right way, wine can be part of a balanced lifestyle that supports long-term weight loss and health.

According to Francesca Bell, author of The Britalian Diet and the newly released Wine-A-Day Weight Loss Plan, the belief that alcohol and weight loss can’t mix is outdated.

“The idea that you have to cut out wine, pasta, or any of life’s pleasures to lose weight simply isn’t true,” says Francesca.

Francesca speaks from personal experience—after years of yo-yo dieting, restrictive meal plans, and calorie counting, she lost 88 pounds in 8 months by adopting a more sustainable, Italian-inspired approach to eating. Her method is based on real food, mindful eating, and balance, rather than rigid dieting rules.

Francesca Bell after losing 88 pounds

How to Enjoy Wine While Improving Health and Losing Weight

1. Pair Wine with Food for Better Digestion and Satiety

In Italy, wine is always part of a meal, rather than something consumed on its own. This isn’t just a cultural preference—it actually has scientific benefits. Eating a balanced meal with protein, fibre, and healthy fats slows alcohol absorption, preventing blood sugar spikes and helping with satiety.

Tip: If you’re having a glass of wine, enjoy it alongside a meal rich in lean proteins, whole grains, and vegetables. This helps prevent overindulgence and supports steady energy levels.

2. Mindful Drinking Over Mindless Sipping

Many people pour a glass of wine after a long day, sipping mindlessly while scrolling on their phones or watching TV. The problem? It’s easy to lose track of how much you’re drinking and forget to actually enjoy it. Italians, by contrast, treat wine as an experience—it’s sipped slowly, with good company, and savoured alongside food.

Tip: Instead of drinking out of habit, sit down, take a breath, and truly enjoy your wine. Choose something high-quality, pour a smaller glass, and focus on the flavours, aromas, and how it complements your meal.

3. Quality Over Quantity: Why Less Is More

Studies show that moderate wine consumption—particularly red wine—can provide health benefits when balanced with an active lifestyle and a nutritious diet. However, over-drinking negates any positive effects and can make weight loss harder.

Tip: Instead of multiple glasses, opt for one small glass of a wine you truly love and make it part of a moment rather than an afterthought. Choosing high-quality over high-quantity makes wine more enjoyable—and healthier.

The Britalian Diet Approach to Weight Loss

Francesca’s approach to food and weight loss, introduced in The Britalian Diet (released in January 2025), focuses on finding joy in food rather than fearing it. Now, her latest book, The Wine-A-Day Weight Loss Plan, offers a practical 7-day guide that challenges the traditional notion that weight loss requires restriction.

“I lost nearly 90 pounds without cutting out wine, pasta, or my favourite foods,” says Francesca. “The more we move away from guilt and towards mindful, balanced eating, the easier it becomes to create a way of eating that works for life.”

For those interested in a structured approach, The Wine-A-Day Weight Loss Plan provides a 7-day meal plan that supports weight loss while embracing mindful enjoyment of food and wine.

The Britalian Diet and The Wine-A-Day Weight Loss Plan are both available now via Amazon and The Britalian Diet website.