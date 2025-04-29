Cancer survivor receives royal invitation

Rachel Mann with her husband, Philip at a Hope for Tomorrow event

Hope for Tomorrow charity’s vital cancer care work supported over 2,500 patients in West Suffolk and more than 4,000 in East Suffolk and North Essex last year. Rachel Mann, a breast cancer survivor from Great Waldingfield in Sudbury, Suffolk, has been invited by pioneering mobile cancer care charity, Hope for Tomorrow, to attend a Royal community reception this month hosted by HM The King and HM The Queen.

The exclusive event on 30 April at Buckingham Palace is being held in celebration of community-based cancer support initiatives raising awareness of the needs of patients.

It follows Hope for Tomorrow’s royal recognition by HRH Prince Michael of Kent at the charity’s special event in October last year, held at the Honourable Artillery Company, the historic home of the oldest regiment in the British Army.

Rachel’s invitation recognises not only her inspiring personal journey but her continued dedication to supporting the charity’s mission - to bring vital cancer treatment closer to communities with groundbreaking mobile care units. This saves patients both travel and hospital-related costs while easing pressure on NHS oncology departments across the country.

In 2017, Rachel underwent intensive chemotherapy treatment aboard Frisbey, the charity’s mobile cancer care unit at Sudbury Community Health Centre. The unit is named in memory of the grandmother of Martin Brundle, a patron of Hope for Tomorrow, who lost her life to cancer.

Since then, Rachel has been a volunteer dedicating herself to advocating for the charity and raising awareness about the importance of Hope for Tomorrow's work.

Rachel, who was diagnosed with cancer at just 39, will join members of the Hope for Tomorrow team alongside Tina Seymour, CEO of Hope for Tomorrow, and patients, volunteers and NHS partners, at the Palace reception this month to acknowledge her strength and commitment to helping make a difference.

Rachel said: “Cancer completely disrupts your day-to-day life - it becomes a constant cycle of hospital visits, leaving little room for anything else.

“It was really important for me to keep my work life as normal as possible throughout treatment. Having Frisbey come to Sudbury Community Health Centre every Thursday made a huge difference. I could step away from my desk, have my ten-minute chemotherapy session, and be back at work within 45 minutes.”

Hope for Tomorrow partners with nine NHS trusts across England, operating Frisbey as one of its 14 mobile treatment units and support vehicles nationwide.

Stationed at West Suffolk Hospital in partnership with West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, Frisbey visits Newmarket, Stowmarket, Sudbury and Thetford, and saw 2,540 patients last year.

The charity has a second unit in the region, Maureen, located in Colchester General Hospital in partnership with East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust. Maureen travels between Halstead, Manningtree, Stanway and Tiptree and last year was visited by 4,086 local patients.

Rachel continued: “On the rare occasions I had to travel to West Suffolk Hospital, I’d be away from work for most of the morning. Being able to avoid those long trips made such a difference. Thanks to Hope for Tomorrow’s fantastic mobile unit, I was able to maintain a fairly regular presence at work and hold on to much of my normal daily routine.

“I was completely overwhelmed when I received the call from Tina inviting me to attend Buckingham Palace. It’s a huge honour and a privilege to be attending as part of Team Hope for Tomorrow. The work the charity does has such a massive impact on the daily lives of cancer patients and it’s wonderful that it’s been recognised in this way.”

Tina Seymour, CEO of Hope for Tomorrow, said: “We are incredibly proud to be attending such a prestigious occasion. It follows our special event last year attended by HRH Prince Michael of Kent. Our recent royal recognition is a testament to the hard work of our dedicated team, who work tirelessly to ensure that our mobile cancer care and support services reach patients across the country.

“Of course, this incredible work would not be possible without the support of our team, and our amazing fundraisers, event sponsors and corporate partners. Whether through Pay for a Day donations, which fund one of our units for a day, participation in and sponsorship of our Cuppa for Cancer Care campaign, which takes place each February, or the brilliant efforts of our individual fundraisers - each contribution is vital to our commitment to bring cancer care closer."

Hope for Tomorrow’s units provide cancer care to up to four patients at a time and an average of 20 patients a day, with a total of 26,760 patient visits across 42 locations between 2023 and 2024. 50% of these patients saved over £6 per visit on parking and reduced their travel by an average of 17.4 miles. On average they saved 2.5 hours per visit.

Over half said it improved their chances of completing their treatment and 93% found it more convenient to have their cancer care on the mobile unit – giving their experience an overall rating of 4.91 out of 5.

Tina added: “The last few years have been incredibly difficult for the charity sector with individual donations down on average around 50% as the cost-of-living crisis persists. This comes as cancer diagnoses continue to rise. As a charity we have remained incredibly agile to support our fundraisers and corporate partners, and, as a result, we’ve launched a ‘Royal Edition Corporate Sponsorship Pack’ in honour of this event with unique ways for businesses to get involved. We’ve also designed a special edition Hope for Tomorrow brooch, which we will be proudly wearing at the Royal reception as a symbol of support.

“Fortunately, thanks to the generosity of everyone we have managed to continue to invest in our services. From originally offering treatments, we now support the NHS with diagnoses and screening too. Exciting innovations include the recent launch of the world’s largest mobile lung assessment unit in Manchester in partnership with Cobalt Health, bringing cancer screening and diagnosis closer to communities.”