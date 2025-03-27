Carers First receive resounding praise for Essex Health and Wellbeing Event

Carers First hosted a Health & Wellbeing Event at Cressing Temple Barns on Wednesday, 19 March.

The event featured a marketplace with stalls providing information and taster sessions on various topics. Activities such as journaling, massage, reiki, and NHS Health Checks were also offered, along with workshops including Yoga, Pilates, and CPR demonstrations.

Emma Summers, Carers First Service Manager for Essex, said: “The organisation of so many different services and alternative therapies was incredible, all alongside the workshops which carers absolutely loved.

“The attention to detail, the teamwork and our two wonderful volunteers who made such a difference on the day was just humbling to see.

“The feedback from carers and their smiles all day was exactly why we do this, they all had a break, learned new skills, tried new hobbies and had well deserved time away from their caring role.”

One carer who attended the event said to Carers First: “Thank you for what you did for me at Cressing Temple Barns, I enjoyed it very much. It was very well organised and it has helped me a lot mentally to get away ad to meet other people who are facing a similar situation like myself. Once again I thank you very much.”

Ben Negus, Commissioning Manager at Essex County Council, said of the event: “I thought it was brilliant and was lovely to meet some of the staff who I could tell are so passionate about supporting carers.

“It was also really positive to see the ECCF grant being co-produced with carers and topics being put on based on areas of highest interest to them. Also always lovely to see you were linked in well with other local partners. So massive thank you from Essex County Council to you and the team, credit where it’s well due and keep up the good work, it really does make a difference”.

This event was generously funded by an ECCF grant and organised by Carers First staff Jenny Goodson, Bridget Potgieter, Carrie-Anne Clark, Susan Keogh and two volunteers Peter and Liz.

Emma Summers added: “Between them they organised a whole health and wellbeing day for carers in Essex. They created a space for carers to learn new skills, try new hobbies, learn from each other and have a wonderful day in the sunshine. The day couldn’t have gone better!”

To find out more about Carers First events in Essex, click here. To be able to attend these events, register with Carers First here.

If you are caring for someone and would like to find out what support Carers First’s groups can offer, please visit our website carersfirst.org.uk or call our helpline on 0300 303 1555 available in Medway, Lincolnshire, Essex, Southend-on-Sea and London Boroughs Haringey, Waltham Forest, Croydon and Merton.

Carers First supports carers face to face in eight regions across the country and provides online support for carers anywhere. Your donations will help us support more carers – you can donate here link.