Carers First release new resources for carers of people with addiction and dependency

The Programmes of Support Team at Carers First have announced that their Addiction and Dependency Resource Bank is now available for carers.

These resources have been designed to offer easy access to helpful information, organisations, and videos to support carers of people with an addiction or dependency.

Sarah Cahalan, Director of Services for Carers First, said: “Dependency and addiction doesn't just affect the individual — it impact families, friends, and wider support networks.

“Caring for someone with a dependency or addiction can be deeply challenging, leaving loved ones feeling overwhelmed and unsure where to turn.

“At Carers First, we provide tailored support to help you manage the complex emotions and situations that may arise. We also offer practical advice to help you feel more confident, empowered, and equipped to navigate these difficult circumstances.”

How it looks to support someone with an addiction will depend on your individual situation, but you may have been offering physical, practical and emotional help in lots of ways.

This might include emotional support, helping to manage finances, support with daily tasks, giving medication, or helping to prevent harm.

According to Action on Addiction, up to 45% of adults in the UK are either directly or indirectly affected by addiction or dependency.

To find out more on what this programme of support can offer, go to the Carers First website. Articles include information on: What to do if the person you care for has a relapse, managing difficult relationships, understanding different ways of responding to behaviours, and looking after yourself as a carer.

If you are caring for someone and would like to find out what support Carers First can offer, please visit our website www.carersfirst.org.ukor call our helpline on 0300 303 1555.

We have local services, groups and support available in Medway, Lincolnshire, Essex, Southend-on-Sea and London Boroughs Haringey, Waltham Forest, Croydon and Merton. We also provide online support for carers anywhere. Your donations will help us support more carers – you can donate here [ link].