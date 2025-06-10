Carers Week day 2: How Carers First can support your financial wellbeing

Carers Week is an annual campaign to raise awareness of caring and help people to access much-needed support. Day two of carers week, 10 June, focuses on the financial support available for carers, and how they can access it.

Sarah Cahalan, Director of Services for Carers First, said: “It is common to worry about the financial implications of becoming a carer. This can be particularly true if you need to give up work or if your friend or relative requires specialist care or equipment.

“You might be pleasantly surprised about the financial support that is available for you though. You just need to know where to look for it and how to ask for it. Since it can sometimes be hard to know where to start, we have put together information about the main types of financial support you could be eligible for.”

Thanks to the Care Act 2014, many carers in England are now legally entitled to receive support from their local authority. The Act makes clear that supporting carers is just as important as supporting the people they care for.

All carers now have the right to receive a free carer’s assessment to evaluate what their needs are. They also have the right for any ‘eligible needs’ that are identified during this assessment to be met by support provided by the local authority.

Often, taking on caring responsibilities means that your finances are hit. The benefits system is complicated, with each benefit having its own set of rules, so working out what you might be entitled to when your income falls can feel like a challenge.

Having the right information and support can make a huge difference, so Carers First have provided a breakdown of all of the benefits you and the person you care for may be entitled to, including a benefits calculator. All of this information is available here.

One of the most important things to prioritise when looking after your finances is budgeting. Carers First have created a toolkit, available here, which explains what budgeting is, why you should do it, and how to go about making your own budget. They also provide access to MoneyHelper's free Budget Planner tool to help you get started.

Further information on financial support as a carer can be found here.

For more information on the support and events available from Carers First during Carers Week, visit www.carersfirst.org.uk/about-us/what-we-do/campaigns/carers-week.

If you are caring for someone and would like to find out what support Carers First can offer, please visit our website www.carersfirst.org.ukor call our helpline on 0300 303 1555.

We have local services, groups and support available in Medway, Lincolnshire, Essex, Southend-on-Sea and London Boroughs Haringey, Waltham Forest, Croydon and Merton. We also provide online support for carers anywhere. Your donations will help us support more carers – you can donate here [ link].