Carol Vorderman shares health update as star is bedridden

Carol Vorderman is the latest TV star to update her health status. The former Countdown presenter said she had been in bed for two days after being diagnosed with an illness.

Vorderman, 62, has received many messages of support from her fans and colleagues after falling ill. She told fans that she had tested positive for Covid-19.

As a result, the Countdown star has been left bedridden for two days. She also experienced symptoms such as tiredness, a headache and a runny nose.

She said: "I’m speaking to you from my bed because I’ve got this, yes Covid. And I’ve slept for about two days – well not really – and I feel great now, I feel as though I'm ready to get back to work."

In the video posted on Instagram, Vorderman continued to say she would take another test later in the hope it would be negative. She added: “And for the first time I’ve put a nightie on. I thought it’s best to do that before I do the video.”

The post was captioned: “Covid Mamma here. Slept for what seems like two days. Ha and feel great now. Mind you scruff bomb here. Not brushed my hair for two days either. Found a nightie to put on before I did this video, thought best or it could have turned into something else entirely... lols."

