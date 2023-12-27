Dogs and cats: Which should you get - and which is better for your health?
There are health benefits to both cats and dogs - but which pet should you get?
Owning a pet can have a surprising number of health benefits, scientists have discovered.
Over Christmas, many Brits will have made four-legged additions to their families, with cats and dogs being the most popular UK pets. But these animals can actually improve our lives in many different ways - some lesser known than others.
When thinking about whether to get a cat or a dog, there are plenty of things to take into consideration.
Cats are generally more independent and can be left alone for longer periods. They are well-suited to apartment living and don't require as much space as dogs - and require far less maintenance as they are capable of grooming themselves.
By contrast, dogs are often more social and may provide a higher level of companionship. They can be trained to perform various tasks and can be more easily integrated into certain lifestyles - especially ones tailored around exercise and outdoor activity.
A study carried out by the Tokyo Metropolitan Institute for Geriatrics and Gerontology found that having a dog can reduce the risk of developing dementia. The research, conducted over the course of four years, concluded that dog owners were 40 per cent less likely to get dementia than those without a dog.
Dr Yu Taniguchi, the lead author of the study, said: "Having a dog enabled owners to habitually take exercise and avoid social isolation and these were the two key factors in people having a much lower risk of developing dementia. It effectively requires people to get into the habit of physical activity and that makes it much more likely that they will then have interactions and socialise with other people."
What's more, a study published in the journal BMC Public Health, found that dog owners spend 22 more minutes a day walking and take more than 2,700 more steps a day than non-dog owners.
While the health benefits of owning a dog are more physical, the perks of having a feline housemate tend to revolve more around mental health. Interacting with cats can reduce stress and lower blood pressure, promoting better cardiovascular health in turn.
Cat ownership fosters a sense of companionship, reducing feelings of loneliness and providing emotional support. The rhythmic act of petting a cat can release endorphins, studies have shown.
Research also suggests that a cat's purring can have healing qualities - according to a report in 1997, vibrations at 18-25Hz can have a positive effect on the repair of human joints and muscles. A cat purrs at frequencies between 20-140Hz.
At the end of the day, both cats and dogs are good for our health - it's mainly just a matter of preference.
