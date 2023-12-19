Celine Dion's stiff person syndrome has already led to her cancelling her world tour.

Celine Dion in 2020. (Picture: Gotham/GC Images)

Celine Dion's older sister has shared a heartbreaking update on her condition.

Dion said at the time: "It’s not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything now until I’m really ready to be back on stage again."

Now, her sister Claudette has spoken to Canada's 7 Jours - and explained how the rarity of the condition means not much work is being done into finding a cure.

She said: "The vocal cords are muscles, and the heart is also a muscle. This is what comes to get me. Because it’s one out of a million case, the scientists haven’t done that much research because it didn’t affect that many people.