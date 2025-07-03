Champneys Launches Landmark Wellness Festival to Celebrate 100 Years of Holistic Health

Champneys Tring

Champneys, the UK’s original health spa brand, proudly announces Wellness Fest, taking place at its flagship Tring resort on Saturday 19 and Sunday 20 July 2025, in celebration of the brand’s centenary year.

Marking 100 years since the opening of its first health retreat in 1925, the Champneys Wellness Fest promises two days of immersive wellbeing experiences, designed to rejuvenate, inspire and bring the community together – all while supporting the Hertfordshire Mind Network charity.

From fitness and mindfulness sessions to expert-led talks, food stalls, mini treatments and countryside walks, the festival is a tribute to Champneys’ heritage of holistic wellness.

Event Highlights Include:

Wellness Sessions : 25-minute group classes including yoga, Tai Chi, Zumba, meditation and breathwork, each bookable for a £2 donation.

: 25-minute group classes including yoga, Tai Chi, Zumba, meditation and breathwork, each bookable for a £2 donation. Mini Treatments : On-site student volunteers will offer 15-minute hand, arm, shoulder and scalp massages for a £5 donation.

: On-site student volunteers will offer 15-minute hand, arm, shoulder and scalp massages for a £5 donation. Signature Facial : Guests can indulge in the exclusive 25-minute “100 Years Young” express facial for £40, developed especially for the centenary.

: Guests can indulge in the exclusive 25-minute “100 Years Young” express facial for £40, developed especially for the centenary. Expert Talks : Engaging talks and panels on gut health, sleep, nutrition, and mental wellbeing, each bookable for a £2 donation.

: Engaging talks and panels on gut health, sleep, nutrition, and mental wellbeing, each bookable for a £2 donation. Countryside Walks : Guided 45-minute mindful walks through the scenic Hertfordshire landscape.

: Guided 45-minute mindful walks through the scenic Hertfordshire landscape. Food & Drink : A pop-up wellness food court including Indian street food, artisan pizza, waffles, Oriental cuisine, and BBQ.

: A pop-up wellness food court including Indian street food, artisan pizza, waffles, Oriental cuisine, and BBQ. Prizes & Play: The ‘Spin to Win’ wheel offers prizes in exchange for charitable donations.

A portion of proceeds from sessions, treatments, and activities will go directly to Hertfordshire Mind Networ k, supporting mental health services in the region.

All tickets include entry to the festival, access to live music, vendors and the full wellness schedule. Guests are encouraged to book individual sessions and treatments in advance to secure their place.

The Wellness Fest is part of Champneys’ wider 100 Years Young campaign, which runs throughout 2025 to mark the spa’s centenary with exclusive treatments, limited-edition products and celebratory events across its resorts.

Founded in 1925 by visionary naturopath Stanley Lief, Champneys has remained a pioneer in wellness, blending ancient health philosophies with modern science to create award-winning retreats, treatments and experiences.

Event details:

Location: Champneys Tring, Chesham Road, Wigginton, Hertfordshire, HP23 6HY

Champneys Tring, Chesham Road, Wigginton, Hertfordshire, HP23 6HY Dates: Saturday 19 July (10:30–18:00) and Sunday 20 July (10:30–17:00)

Prices start at:

Standard Day Pass : £20

: £20 VIP Day Pass : £35 (includes a glass of Laurent‑Perrier Champagne and a luxury wellness goodie bag)

: £35 (includes a glass of Laurent‑Perrier Champagne and a luxury wellness goodie bag) Afternoon Entry: £12.50 (from 2pm)

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit champneys.com/100-years/wellness-fest