Changing places: Olympic coaching champion's athletic debut in London Marathon

A woman who helped in coaching British athletes to win gold at the Paris Olympics and Paralympics is swapping roles to run her first ever marathon in London this weekend.

Tash Angel from Southampton will take on the London Marathon to raise money for mental health charity Mind Over Mountains.

Despite working in elite sport and helping performance development for coaching Britain's top athletes for many years, Tash has never attempted to run a marathon before.

“Whilst being an active person, taking on the London Marathon has still been a huge personal challenge,” she says. “The reason I have not done a marathon before is quite simple... it scares me.”

Tash has completed shorter races in her warm-up training, but has never completed a full marathon before.

It is that mental challenge, plus the way she finds solace being in the open air, that has led Tash to her chosen charity Mind Over Mountains.

“Evidence consistently shows a positive relationship between spending time in nature and good health and wellbeing.” says Ian Sansbury, the charity's chief executive.

“With our walks and weekend retreats we then offer much more than an escape into nature. Enjoying the scenery has a therapeutic effect on its own – and we add mental health support in that unpressured setting,” he says.

“Participants are accompanied by our skilled counsellors and coaches who walk, talk and, most importantly, listen.”

Tash was working in Paris for the Olympics and Paralympics to support the coaching of British athletes

Each year in the UK around 1 in 4 adults are affected by mental health issues - and Southampton's Tash Angel is no exception.

“Mental wellbeing affects everyone. I've had my struggles, but on the whole I have lots more good days than not,” explains Tash. “I've also been fortunate enough to be able to access counselling and therapy when I've needed to. I appreciate that not everyone can access the professional help when they might need it. It's very true that receiving that support in an unpressured setting during a walk in nature is the perfect option.”

Tash started playing football for her schools at Kanes Hill Primary and Sholing Secondary. She then went on to play semi-pro before retiring through injury after nearly 30 years.

Since graduation from the University of Southampton, she has always worked in sport, including Hampshire FA, the Premier League and Royal Yachting Association. Her current role at UK Sport for the past 8 years has been to support the coaches of Olympic and Paralympic athletes.

You can find out more about Mind Over Mountains at mindovermountains.org.uk and you can sponsor Tash in the London Marathon by going to 2025tcslondonmarathon.enthuse.com/pf/natasha-angel