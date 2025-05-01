Charity Friends of the Elderly's Winter Appeal raises £18,778 to support vulnerable older people

Friends of the Elderly's Winter Appeal Raises Over £18,000 to Support Vulnerable Older People

Thanks to the kindness and generosity of its donors, charity Friends of the Elderly’s Winter Appeal has raised an amazing £18,778 to help support its Grants Programme, a service which is totally focused on helping and supporting vulnerable, older people living throughout England and Wales who are State Pension age and living on low incomes.

“The winter months are notoriously hard and tough for many older people, but thanks to the kind donations Friends of the Elderly received as part of its Winter Appeal, the Charity has been able to help and support over 352 older people through its Grants Programme,” said Mark Wilson, Friends of the Elderly’s Interim co-Chief Executive.

“Paul and Evelyn* are just one example of the many older people we have supported through our Winter Appeal,” continued Mark.

Paul and Evelyn, who are both in their seventies, were struggling with the cold. Each night they would sit huddled on the sofa in dressing gowns with duvets wrapped around their knees.

“We were struggling when the energy bills went up so much and our oven had also broken. We were both so worried and it made me feel depressed. You have to watch every penny. We are old, so we don’t eat a lot, but we were still having to decide between eating or turning on the heating.

“We would sit in dressing gowns with duvets around our knees. Sitting in the cold is so awful that we would just get into bed to try and keep warm. I would be grumpy with my Wife and constantly stressed, you get so in your head worrying. To be so cold and not be able to turn on your heating is soul destroying, it affects your mental health. We don’t put the heating on as we don’t want to spend what we can’t afford; we don’t want to be in debt. That would be even more of a worry.”

Friends of the Elderly provided Paul and Evelyn with a grant of £500 to help with their heating costs.

“The grant was a godsend, we felt so overwhelmed when we received it, I started crying. It has without a doubt eased our stress and anxiety. We felt relieved, we didn’t have to worry about food." continued Paul.

“Thanks to the generosity of all those who donated to the Winter Appeal, Friends of the Elderly has been able to help people by repairing or replacing cookers for hot meals, given grants to people to enable them to buy new warm clothes to stop them shivering as well as purchasing beds and bedding to provide grant recipients with warmth and comfort through the cold winter nights,” continued Mark. “In total, this winter, through its Winter Appeal, the Charity has been able to help 352 people, giving them the support they need and deserve.

“Helping older people like Paul and Evelyn is at the core of our Winter Appeal. It’s crucial that we continue to support as many older people as possible, helping them to keep warm, comfortable, and safe. The Winter Appeal is pivotal in helping us to support and make positive differences to many vulnerable older people they have nowhere else to turn.

“At Friends of the Elderly, we totally understand and appreciate just how tough and challenging times are for everyone, so we are extremely grateful for all the donations we received,” concluded Mark.

*Names changed for confidentiality

Figures correct as of 31/04/25