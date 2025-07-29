Chemo-battling mum forked out £1,300 on a wig and the maker vanished with the cash

The wigmaker's Facebook post

A chemo-battling mum claims she forked out £1,300 on a wig while undergoing chemo - only for the 'disgusting' wigmaker to 'vanish' with her cash.

Corrina Walters wanted to buy a human-hair wig in a bid to 'feel normal again' while undergoing four brutal rounds of chemotherapy.

The 50-year-old, who has Acute Myloid Leukemia (AML), heard about the wigmaker through a friend and went for a consultation at his salon in March.

Happy with what they discussed, the mum-of-three decided to order a 20-inch long brown wig on March 28. Corrina said he told her the hairpiece would be ready in six to eight weeks but almost 13 weeks on she's still not received it.

After repeatedly contacting him for updates the wigmaker finally replied on June 23, claiming he was dealing with personal issues and the money couldn't be refunded.

Corrina, who has been unable to work as a cleaner because of her cancer, saved up her PIP money to pay for the wig. As she paid through a bank transfer her bank was able to issue a full refund, but she claims to have heard from other cancer patients in the same position who paid cash.

The wigmaker issued a grovelling apology on his Facebook page on June 26 conceding his behaviour was 'unacceptable' and that he'd been unable to fulfil orders for personal reasons. Corrina, from Kirkham, Lancashire, said: "It's disgusting what he's doing.

"There's been so many women now that have messaged me and commented saying that he's done the same to them and he just can't keep getting away with it.

"He knew I was in between treatments because he wished me good luck for my next round of treatment. It's evil. It's bad enough having the cancer and going through the treatment and obviously it affects your lifestyle. If you were working before you can't work and things like that, it's hard.

"For somebody to come along and rip you off the way they've done knowing what they're doing, it's disgusting. "I do have some synthetic wigs that have got me by but I wanted to curl my own hair and feel normal again after everything and it's like he's tried to take that away from me as well.

"When I first realised what had happened I felt stupid for believing him because I really thought that he was going to help me on my road to feeling normal again. "I felt let down and then I felt angry."

Corrina was diagnosed with cancer in September 2024, her second battle after overcoming breast cancer five years ago. Doctors said that despite four rounds of chemotherapy some cancer remains in her bone marrow, meaning there's an 80% chance her cancer could return.

Corrina said: "It is quite scary, I'm sort of like a ticking bomb. If it does come back then I will have to have a bone marrow transplant. "I wanted the wig to make me feel like me again.

"We booked a family holiday next September because we cancelled two last year because of me getting ill. I was hoping to take the wig with me but it isn't going to happen.

"We need to stop these people that are preying on people that are vulnerable. You put your trust in them and they jump on it and rip you off. "I thought he was genuine. I believed everything he said to me, that he was going to make this fabulous wig for me.

"He can't keep doing this. It's not fair."

The wigmaker said: "I have been in a position where I have been unable to manage from both a personal and professional perspective for a prolonged period of time due to mental health issues, this has resulted in severe financial difficulties.

"This is something that I am still struggling with and I have been signed off, unfit for work by my doctors for a further three months. I am receiving treatment to try and get myself back to health.

"Whilst none of this excuses my silence or the distress caused, I want to be clear that my intention was never to let anyone down. I am deeply sorry for the impact this has had on my clients, many of whom are dealing with their own difficult circumstances.

"I have dedicated myself to support individuals experiencing hair loss as a result of medical conditions and it saddens me greatly that recent events have undermined the trust of my clients.

"With support from others I am actively exploring all options available to resolve any outstanding orders and support affected clients.

"I understand how serious this is, and I am committed to taking responsibility and seeking a resolution where I can."

The wig maker's Facebook post reads: "Client Notice.

"First of all I would like to offer my apologies to all my clients that have been supportive of me and my business - I have let you all down as well as myself and my family and for that I'm truly sorry.

"I have had some personal issues. As a result I have buried my head in the sand and felt unable to step forward and answer to the people that were here to support me and my business.

"I should have shown more respect and been open and honest. I am not sharing this information for sympathy but to offer an explanation for my silence.

"I recognise the position of many of my clients and know that my behaviour regardless of my personal situation is unacceptable. "I would like the opportunity to right my wrongs and resolve my customers' complaints as best I can.

"I have been actively trying to regain access to my shop, for my clients' hair and units but at this point this is not resolved. "I will now focus on resolving my clients complaints individually and as quickly and smoothly as possible.

"Please can I ask clients with outstanding orders to contact [email address redacted] with full order details, and contact details and they will be replied to within five working days.

"Again I am truly sorry, I know at this point that is weak. I am a human and have stumbled and made stupid choices, I would just like to put right my wrong doings."