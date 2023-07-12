We’ve all experienced chest pain at some point in our lives - some more seriously than others.

Chest pain can happen for a variety of reasons and should not be ignored, as it could be a symptom of a serious underlying condition. For the sake of getting a definitive diagnosis, you should consult your GP or another health care professional - but there are some more common causes that could explain your discomfort.

Musculoskeletal causes

Muscle strain or injury in the chest or upper back area can cause discomfort and pain in the chest. The pain could also be an indicator of a rib fracture, especially if the pain intensifies when breathing deeply or coughing.

Costochondritis, inflammation of the cartilage connecting the ribs to the breastbone, is another common cause of chest pain.

Digestive causes

Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) is a condition where stomach acid flows back into the esophagus, causing a burning sensation in the chest known as heartburn. While this can be a hereditary issue, it’s typically an indicator of either immune system troubles or diet problems.

Respiratory causes

Respiratory infections like pneumonia or bronchitis can cause chest pain, particularly when coughing or taking deep breaths.

Asthma, a chronic condition that causes inflammation and narrowing of the airways, can lead to chest tightness and discomfort.

Cardiac causes

Angina is chest pain caused by reduced blood flow to the heart muscle. It is often described as a sensation of pressure, fullness, or squeezing in the chest, and may radiate to the left arm, neck, jaw, or back.

Myocardial infarction or heart attack occurs when blood flow to the heart is completely blocked. Chest pain during a heart attack is usually more severe, prolonged, and can be accompanied by shortness of breath, nausea, and sweating.

Chest pain in your left side

Chest pain on the left side is typically associated with heart problems. It is important to consider it as potentially serious and seek immediate medical help.

Conditions such as angina, heart attack, or pericarditis (inflammation of the sac surrounding the heart) typically cause left-sided chest pain. If it is a sharp, stabbing chest pain that persists for longer than a few minutes, you should contact emergency services straight away.

Chest pain in your right side

Chest pain on the right side is less commonly associated with heart problems but can still be indicative of serious conditions.

While it’s situated further down your torso, gall bladder issues such as gallstones or inflammation can cause pain in the right side of the chest.

Lung-related conditions like pneumonia or pleurisy, which is inflammation of the membranes around the lungs, may also result in right-sided chest pain.

Is it a Heart Attack? When to Call 999

Chest pain can be a symptom of a heart attack, and it is crucial to recognize the signs and seek immediate medical attention. Call 999 or your local emergency number if you experience any of the following:

Severe or persistent chest pain: Chest pain that lasts more than a few minutes, feels like heavy pressure, squeezing, or crushing.

Radiating pain: Chest pain that spreads to the left arm, jaw, neck, or back.

Shortness of breath: Difficulty breathing or feeling unable to get enough air.

Nausea and sweating: Feeling nauseous, lightheaded, or sweaty along with chest discomfort.

Fainting or loss of consciousness: Sudden loss of consciousness or feeling faint.