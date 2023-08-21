MELANOMA: The ABCDE rule

Asymmetry: One half of the mole or growth does not match the other half.

Border irregularity: The edges are uneven, scalloped, or poorly defined.

Color: The color is not uniform, with shades of black, brown, blue, red, or white.

Diameter: The size is larger than 6 millimeters (about the size of a pencil eraser).

Evolving: The mole is changing in size, shape, or color.