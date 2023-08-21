Chris Evans: Types of skin cancer and symptoms explained as presenter reveals diagnosis
The presenter revealed his diagnosis on air this morning.
Presenter Chris Evans has revealed that he has been diagnosed with skin cancer.
Speaking on his show on Virgin Radio, the presenter opened up about his diagnosis but remained his usual upbeat self. His cancer is treatable and he expects to make a full recovery.
Advertisement
Advertisement
He said: "We need to discuss what's going on with this issue. It is a melanoma. There's this phrase called a malignant melanoma - you know once you get something and you find out all about it - that is a redundant phrase because if it is a melanoma it is malignant. But it's been caught so early, just so you know, that it should be completely treatable."
According to Cancer Research UK, melanoma cases across all ages reached 17,500 per year in 2023 - the highest level since records began. With its increasing prevalence, understanding the symptoms and early detection is vital for Brits. There are three types of skin cancer to look out for, each with their own unique symptoms.
Basal Cell Carcinoma
This is the most common form of skin cancer, often appearing as a small, shiny bump or a pinkish patch of skin. Basal cell carcinomas tend to grow slowly and rarely spread to other parts of the body. Over time, they may ulcerate, bleed, or develop a crust. Common locations for these growths are the face, ears, neck, scalp, shoulders, and back.
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Squamous cell carcinoma typically emerges as a firm, red nodule or a flat lesion with a scaly, crusted surface. Unlike basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma can spread to nearby lymph nodes if left untreated. It is commonly found on sun-exposed areas such as the face, ears, lips, and hands.
Melanoma
Advertisement
Advertisement
Melanoma is the most aggressive form of skin cancer and can metastasize to other parts of the body. It often develops from existing moles but can also arise as new growths. The ABCDE rule helps identify potential melanomas.
Asymmetry: One half of the mole or growth does not match the other half.
Border irregularity: The edges are uneven, scalloped, or poorly defined.
Color: The color is not uniform, with shades of black, brown, blue, red, or white.
Diameter: The size is larger than 6 millimeters (about the size of a pencil eraser).
Evolving: The mole is changing in size, shape, or color.
Regularly examining your skin and recognizing any unusual changes is crucial for an early diagnosis. Pay close attention to any new growths, changes in the appearance of moles, or lesions that fail to heal. If you notice any of the aforementioned symptoms, it is advisable to consult a healthcare professional promptly.
There are also things you can do to protect yourself from skin cancer, including staying in the shade when the sun's rays are strongest (usually between 11am and 3pm), using suncream with at least SPF 30 and not using sunbeds - as they emit UV radiation that can significantly increase the risk of skin cancer.
By understanding the distinct characteristics of basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and melanoma, Brits can identify any issues and seek medical examination sooner rather than later. Early detection remains a powerful tool in the fight against skin cancer, ultimately leading to better treatment outcomes and improved quality of life.